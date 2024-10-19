SPB announces Waka Flocka Flame as HOCO 2024 headliner

On Friday evening, the Student Programming Board announced Atlanta-based rapper Juaquin James Malphurs, popularly known as Waka Flocka Flame, as the headliner for Homecoming 2024.

The announcement was made through SPB and UH Homecoming’s Instagram account. The annual concert is free and will be held on Thursday, Oct. 24 at the Lynn Eusan Park.

The doors will open at 7:30 p.m. and the concert will begin at 8:15 p.m.

He first became known for his 2009 single “O Let’s Do It,” which entered the Billboard Hot 100. This led to him signing with Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records which is an imprint of Warner Records.

In 2010, his single “No Hands,” reached no. 13 on charts and even ended up receiving diamond certifications by the Recording Industry Association of America.

His debut studio album, “Flockaveli,” peaked no. six on the Billboard 200, while his second album reached no. 10 on the charts.

His other famous and fan-loved songs include “Grove St. Party,” feat. Kebo Gotti and “Hard in Da Paint.”

Additionally, LilChika will be the student opener for the concert, according to the Instagram post by SPB and the HOCO board.

According to his Spotify, the artist has about 3,898 monthly listeners.

Homecoming at the University is a week of exciting events for the UH community. The motive behind this tradition is to come together and celebrate the University.

This year’s theme was announced as “Coog City” to showcase UH’s role in Houston’s vibrant culture, contributing to the city’s dynamic arts, innovation and enrichment of the community.

The HOCO week starts on Saturday, Oct. 19 and will end with the annual football game on Saturday, Oct. 26.

