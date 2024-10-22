Georgiades season-high 35 digs not enough in Arizona loss

Houston volleyball was defeated 3-1 by Arizona on Friday. Both sides put up a fierce fight all night long in the Tucson matchup.

Arizona dominated the first set, winning 25–20 to start the match. Arizona’s defense held firm at the net, making it difficult for Houston to establish a rhythm. The Cougars found it challenging to string together points because Arizona’s middle blockers denied several Houston hitters’ attempts.

After losing set one, Houston fought back to win the second set which was the most exciting of the match. Houston won set two 25–22 after a burst of energy and well-executed passes.

Houston rallied and displayed its offensive ability under outside hitter Angela Grieve strong net play. Graduate setter Annie Cooke was noteworthy throughout the match because of her ability to create scoring opportunities through precise sets.

The Wildcats’ potent offense and strong defense proved to be too much, as they defeated the Cougars in the following two sets.

Sophomore middle blocker Ella Wendel contributed four kills and four blocks, which provided Houston with a well-rounded performance at the net. In the third set, Wendel’s blocking attempts helped briefly slow down Arizona’s surge.

Grieve led the Cougars with a double-digit kill total and was one of the Cougar’s most effective players on offense. In order to keep Houston in the game, Cooke played a crucial role by providing a team-high 26 assists. Graduate libero Kate Georgiades played very well defensively, recording a season-high 35 digs.

It was difficult for the Cougars to keep up with Arizona’s aggressive play and skillful blocking, particularly in the later sets. Houston was resilient when met with adversity, especially in the second set. The Cougars fought hard throughout the match, which showcased their ability to compete in a challenging away setting.

After the loss to Arizona, Houston is now 8-9 overall and 3-4 in conference play. This game made clear there is room for improvement, particularly in consistency and reducing unforced errors. The Cougars made 21 errors throughout the game, several of which occurred at crucial moments that allowed Arizona to take the lead.

Houston will seek to learn from this loss and bounce back against the No. 22 Baylor Bears on Oct. 23 at home.

