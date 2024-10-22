Houston men’s golf makes late surge in Big 12 match play

Houston Men’s Golf concluded their Big 12 Golf Match Play Tournament with a strong finish led by senior Wolfgang Glawe. On Wednesday morning, UH recorded a 3-1-1 takedown of TCU, which placed the Cougars in 11th place out of 15 teams.

Things didn’t immediately click for Houston, but throughout the tournament, the Cougars found their identity as a team and finished strongly.

With Glawe securing four wins in five matches, his consistency throughout the event directly contributed to the Cougars’ wins. But Glawe wasn’t the only Cougar to deliver on Wednesday.

Seniors Jacob Borow and Laurenz Schiergen also secured wins.

Junior Hudson Weibel tied with TCU’s Joe Padgin. Schiergen completed a comeback victory over Ethan Dial after trailing by 2 through 11 holes. It was with the help of a clutch birdie on the par-4 sixth hole that ignited his rally to victory.

Earlier in the tournament, the Cougars were defeated in a 3-1-1 loss to BYU, followed by a 4-1 loss to Utah on Monday morning. Tuesday saw improvement with a 3-1-1 victory over West Virginia and a narrow 3-2 loss to Kansas State.

However, Houston made a statement with their win over TCU. Despite all the early setbacks to the tournament, Wednesday was a masterclass in resilience. The Cougars made the appropriate adjustments and corrections to improve as the tournament progressed.

Houston will look to maintain this momentum and carry it into their next tournament at the White Sands Intercollegiate on Oct. 25-27, with their minds set on a championship.

