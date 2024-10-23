Cougars wrap up regular season at Arturo Barrios Invitational

Houston cross country finished their regular season at the Arturo Barrios Invitational on Oct. 18 in College Station, Texas.

38 teams from around the country competed in the race. The men’s team finished 22nd in the 8k, while the women’s team placed 31st in the 6k.

Sophomore Aaron Crittenden led the men’s team, finishing as the first Cougar in 52nd place with a personal best time of 23:44.9.

Freshman Caden Thurman, who finished 115th with a time of 24:16.7, and sophomore Michael Archie, who placed 119th with a time of 24:19.9, also recorded personal bests.

Freshman Remay Abraha made his collegiate debut at 24:42.4 and finished 171st. Junior Branch Cox crossed the finish line at 24:45.9 and finished 182nd.

Other notable finishes included freshman Zade Kayyali, who finished 156th in 24:37.1, junior Miles Cox in 182nd with a time of 24:45.8, and junior Benym Fantue, who finished 347th in 27:06.2.

Sophomore Grant Sims completed the scoring for the men with a personal best time of 24:55.8 and finished 209th.

The team’s average time of 24:20.20 was nearly 11 seconds faster than their performance at the A&M Invitational last month.

For the women’s team, freshman Cadence Patterson led the team and finished in 107th place with a time of 21:04.1.

Freshman Madelyn Hunter made her collegiate debut, finishing second for Houston at 21:42.2 in 165th, followed by freshman AnnClaire Cop at 21:43.8 in 167th place.

Other scorers for the Cougars included three freshmen: Emily Pharris, who finished with a time of 21:54.0 in 165th; Julia Shimel, who took 196th, finishing in 22:15.8; and Lily Campos, who finished 205th in 22:21.8.

Senior Eleni Kaiser was the final scorer for the Cougars, recording a personal best time of 22:30.1 and finished 214th.

The women’s team faced challenges compared to their earlier impressive third-place finish at the A&M Invitational. Overall, the Cougars’ total time was 2:01:41.00, just seconds shy of surpassing the four teams in front of them in the standings.

The Cougars have just under two weeks to prepare for the Big 12 cross-country championship on Nov. 1 in Waco, Texas.

[email protected]