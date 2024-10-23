UH Homecoming through the archives

Homecoming at UH started in 1946 after World War II, making this festivity crucial as students were adjusting after the war. The University considered this celebration a dedication to the students and staff that served in the war.

For decades, UH has kept up the HOCO tradition and through the years there’s been many accomplishments along with changes.

Here are some of the most memorable moments through the UH Homecoming history:

1940’s- The first UH Homecoming

On November 16th, 1946 UH held their first Homecoming game where they played against North Texas and crowned their first ever Homecoming queen. The celebration included a barn dance and a barbeque.

During the HOCO of 1947, students got to welcome UH’s first ever live mascot, Shasta.

The cougar’s name was announced during the traditional Homecoming bonfire after a contest was held for students to pick out a name.

1950’s- King Ugly

UH is familiar with titles such as Homecoming king or Mr.UH, however, for a while the male Homecoming candidates were titled King Ugly.

The prize was presented to the fraternity that collected the most money for campus causes.

In 1951, UH dedicated their downtown Homecoming parade to the Cullen family, designing their float to replicate the entrance of the Ezekiel W. Cullen Building.

1960’s- First African American HOCO queen

In 1965, the Cougars football team set a school record for the longest passing play due to a 84 yard touchdown pass.

During that year it was reported that the bonfire tradition would not be returning in 1966 due to the growing population of students and expansion of school buildings causing the bonfire to be a safety concern.

In 1968, Lynn Eusan won Homecoming queen making her the first African American Homecoming queen in a predominantly white southern university.

1970’s- Southwest conference

During the HOCO game, UH defeated Arkansas 20-9, leading them to play in the cotton bowl and win the Southwest conference.

From 1976-1979 UH won three conferences and made three appearances in the cotton bowl.

1980’s- Downtown HOCO parade makes a return

In 1984, UH held the return of their downtown homecoming parade after 30 years.

With the honorary Grand Marshal being none other than Carl Lewis who won 4 gold medals in the Los Angeles summer olympics of 1984 and is now the head coach of the track and field program.

1990’s- 50 years of HOCO

In 1990, at the Homecoming game UH and their opponent, Texas Christian University, broke the NCAA record of the most passing yards during a game with UH passing 563 and TCU throwing 690.

1996 marked 50 years of Homecoming, during this celebration the football team returned to campus and Shasta and Sasha welcomed the Homecoming court at half time.

2000’s- UH welcomed Renu Khator

During the 2007 Homecoming festivities the University appointed Renu Kahtor as UH chancellor and president.

“It is fitting that the investiture will be part of this year’s Homecoming festivities. Just as homecoming celebrates the university’s history, the investiture will honor UH’s long standing legacy and look ahead at its goals,” said Kahtor during her initiation.

The HOCO game of 2007 marked the first complete game Case Keenum played as quarterback at UH, winning 35-28.

In 2011, HOCO Keenum became the NCAA all-time leader in career yards after his performance of 376 yards and 6 touchdowns.

