How to enjoy Homecoming concert, home game

Homecoming is sure to be one of the biggest yet, with the largest freshman class. With 6,220 students joining the University, along with the always large number of transfer students, HOCO 24 is a success so far.

However, with these new students, it is safe to say that the tradition of a UH HOCO is new to them all.

Here are a few important tips and advice for having a successful and fun time at the UH’s Homecoming 2024, the concert and the HOCO football game.

Get any homework out of the way

To even begin thinking about Homecoming, it’s extremely important to remember that we are students first, HOCO is second.

This may seem like common sense, but with the impending midterms coming up for many at UH, students will have to work their time around these schedule inconsistencies.

If students need help with studying to make the rest of the week go by easier and save time for events, attend LAUNCH tutoring hours in Cougar Village 1 room N109.

It is held Monday through Thursday 10 am to 6 pm, and 10 am to 5 pm on Fridays.

Enjoy and don’t miss the concert

One of the most anticipated events is the annual HOCO concert. It has already been revealed that Waka Flocka Flame will be headlining the Homecoming 2024 Concert with the Student Executive Board.

His songs include “No Hands featuring Roscoe Dash and Wale,” “Grove St. Party featuring. Kebo Gotti” and “No Hands.”

The event will be a blast full of musical talent and the doors will open at 7:00 pm in Lynn Eusan Park, and at 8:15 pm the show will start.

How to dress

Students should take into account the organizations they are involved in. Different organizations may have their own dress up schedule and attire for the week’s events.

Fraternities are heavily involved in competing during HOCO, so for those involved, be sure to follow the procedures laid out by the organizations.

If anything, it would be in good taste to wear the Cougar colors for each event, just to show the general Cougar Pride from the school. Make sure to keep the weather in mind as well.

Don’t forget about the home game!

There will be tons of tailgates, events and outside activities to make Homecoming all the more memorable.

The halftime show will be a sight to see with the performances of the school’s band, cheerleaders and the crowning of this year’s Homecoming King and Queen.

Homecoming game is one of the most anticipated football games of the year and a great way for new students to get the taste of Cougar spirits.

Enjoy!

HOCO comes once a year, so make sure you’re enjoying it to the most! Attend the concert for as long as you can and take as many pictures as possible.

Grab your friends and make the most memorable memories! It’s one of the best college experiences.

