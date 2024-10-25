Soccer struggles on Utah road trip, falling to Utes, BYU

Houston soccer had a tough road trip in Utah, losing to both BYU and the University of Utah.

In their first Big 12 matchup against the Utes, Houston competed hard but was defeated in a narrow 1-0 loss.

The Cougars then faced a talented BYU team, where their offensive woes continued, leading to a 3-0 defeat.

These setbacks bring Houston’s record to 4-11-1 overall and 1-9 in conference play, which showcases the team’s ongoing struggles this season.

Houston vs. Utah

The Cougars played a great defensive game against the Utes, but ultimately fell short.

The game’s lone goal came from Utah’s junior forward Kelly Bullock in the 35th minute.

Offensively, the Cougars managed only nine shots, with just two on goal, while Utah fired off 16 shots, six of which were on goal.

Defensively, Houston played very well and kept Utah at bay. UH’s freshman goalkeeper Maggie Manning recorded five saves to keep the Cougars in the match.

Despite the defensive efforts, Houston failed to score against Utah’s strong defense.

Houston vs. BYU

Houston faced the BYU Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Oct. 21.

With it being senior night for BYU, the atmosphere was electric and Houston struggled to keep pace.

The BYU offense exploded for 29 shots and three goals in the match. Their defense efforts also held UH to eight shots with only five being on target.

BYU took control early, with junior forward Allie Fryer scoring in the 14th minute and freshman midfielder Lucy Kesler following up with her first career goal in the 32nd minute.

The second half saw BYU extend their lead with a header from sophomore defender Avery Frischknecht.

Despite Houston’s team effort, the Cougars couldn’t break through BYU’s stout defense, ending the match at 3-0.

Houston’s has now been shut out in nine of their 16 games this season.

The Cougars return back home for their senior night against West Virginia on Oct. 25, when they take the field for the last time for the 2024 season.

[email protected]