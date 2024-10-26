Houston edges out Utah with game winning field goal

In a thrilling finish to Houston’s Oct. 26 matchup with Utah, junior defensive back A.J. Haulcy intercepted a pass from Utah’s sophomore quarterback Brandon Rose at the Houston 46-yard line with less than two minutes remaining.

The Cougars finally seized an opportunity as they drove 29 yards to set up senior kicker Jack Martin to kick a 43-yard field goal, marking his first-ever college game-winner.

The Cougars finally found momentum in the fourth quarter, stringing together an 85-yard drive that ended with a 28-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Joseph Manjack IV, his first reception of the game.

It was much needed as the Cougars were stalled at the one on two red zone trips earlier in the contest.

Sophomore linebacker Latreveon McCutchen forced a fumble at the end of the first that was retrieved by senior defensive lineman Keith Cooper Jr. and returned the second, 22 yards to the Utah 29-yard line.

The Cougars approached the goal line and were stagnant landing on a fourth and goal at Utah’s one, as sophomore quarterback Zeon Chriss fumbled while attempting to score.

Freshman running back J’Marion Burnette kicked off the second half for Houston running 54 yards down the field to the Utah seven-yard line, before the Cougars attempted to take the lead.

It seemed like a replay as the Utes once again held Houston at their own one and kept them from walking away with points keeping the game tied.

It wasn’t just Houston missing chances; Utah squandered two field goal attempts in the second quarter.

The Utes, who were without senior quarterback Cameron Rising, due to a season-ending knee injury still struck early with a 71-yard touchdown pass to take a 7-0 lead over the Cougars, a frightening sight for a team that was just blown out 42-14 a week ago in Kansas.

Houston did not back down and their defense kept them in the game, denying Utah points on three straight drives in the third quarter until they scored a go-ahead touchdown.

The Cougar’s first score came in the second quarter as junior wide receiver Stephon Johnson hauled in a 21-yard pass for a touchdown.

The Utes regained the lead in the second half when a ball intended for junior running back Stacy Sneed ended up in the hands of sophomore linebacker Johnathan Hall, who carried the ball to the Houston 22, and Utah quickly cashed in their long-awaited points and broke the 7-7 deadlock.

Houston ran for 288 yards with Burnette leading the way with 81 yards, in his first start. In the air, Chriss tallied only 61 yards.

With the win, Houston is 3-5 on the season and 2-3 in conference play.

Next week, the Cougars will stay in Houston to take on No.16 Kansas State on Nov. 2.

[email protected]