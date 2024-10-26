Week nine preview: Houston to face Utah in homecoming contest

The Houston Cougars are set to return to TDECU Stadium for their homecoming matchup against the Utah Utes on Oct. 26, 2024.

After a disappointing loss in week eight, where they struggled on offense and defense, the Cougars are eager to bounce back.

The offense

Houston has faced challenges with offensive consistency this season, frequently rotating between quarterbacks.

However, sophomore Zeon Chriss, who shone in a breakout performance against TCU with 141 passing yards and completing 15-of-18 pass attempts, has emerged as a potential spark for the team.

Unfortunately, Chriss suffered a hamstring injury early in last week’s game against Kansas and missed practice this week. The good news for the Cougars is that he appears to have avoided a serious injury and is expected to play in the homecoming game.

“It was something he was concerned about,” said head coach Willie Fritz. “You want the guys to feel good about it when they’re out there, I think he will be fine”

While it remains uncertain who will start at quarterback, senior Donovan Smith will continue to see playing time.

Smith began the season returning from an off-season shoulder surgery, which impacted his comfortability in the passing game.

Still, he has increased his passing attempts in practices over the past two weeks.

“He’s felt good, so we’re going with it,” said Fritz.

Junior wide receiver Stephon Johnson will make his return to the field after missing the game against Kansas due to a concussion suffered in practice.

In a blow to the offensive line, senior Dakota White will miss the rest of the season due to a broken foot.

History for homecoming

This Saturday’s game marks the first matchup between Houston and Utah since Sept. 23, 1978. The Cougars hold a perfect 4-0 record against the Utes, with all victories coming by double-digit margins.

This year the Utes will enter TDECU for the Cougars’ homecoming game, a tradition that dates back to 1946 when Houston played its inaugural Homecoming match against North Texas.

In the past 20 years, the Cougars hold a winning record of 13-7 in homecoming contests.

The opponent

The Utes will enter TDECU Stadium looking to snap a three-game losing streak while grappling with their offensive struggles.

Senior quarterback Cameron Rising is out for the season due to a lower leg injury, leaving freshman Isaac Wilson to take the reins.

Wilson has started four games this season but has struggled with consistency, posting a completion rate of just over 50% and throwing eight interceptions.

Additionally, this game will be the first for Utah since offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig stepped down.

Despite their recent difficulties, Fritz cautioned against underestimating the Utes.

“They’re a very sound football team; they very seldom beat themselves,”

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT Saturday at TDECU Stadium.

