Water whoops: UH suffers a major water main break

A major water main break occurred on Martin Luther King Boulevard in front of the University Lofts on Saturday affecting the east side of UH campus.

Students were informed through an email Sunday morning.

“The City of Houston is on site assessing the repairs,” the email said. “Please avoid driving in the area of MLK north of University Drive and around Campus Loop Road.”

The streets are closed near the UH Law Center and University Lofts. The water pressure is being monitored in campus buildings as well. The email also suggested a possible discoloration of water.

The residents of University Lofts were also updated about the water break as it directly impacted the road in front of the building.

“I am writing to inform you of a significant water leak affecting the main supply from the City of Houston to the university campus,” the update said. “As a result, all chill, hot and domestic water services will be temporarily shut down throughout campus from today, October 27th, until Tuesday, October 29th, at 12:00 AM.”

The update also mentioned that residents will be updated if the water service is restored before the scheduled time.

The University informed students that today’s exhibition basketball game at the Fertitta Center will proceed as scheduled.

However, spectators are advised to enter the campus from Scott Street or Cullen Boulevard and avoid MLK north of Wheeler Avenue.

Students can check for updates as more information becomes available at www.uh.edu/emergency.

