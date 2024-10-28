Jack Martin’s game-winning field goal seals homecoming victory

With seconds left, senior kicker Jack Martin stepped onto the field for a 43-yard field goal attempt, a chance to become Houston’s homecoming hero. He drilled the ball through the uprights, clinching a 17-14 win over Utah at TDECU Stadium—the first game-winner of his six-year college career.

The kick marked Houston’s first game-winner since Matt Hogan secured a last-second victory over Tulsa in 2009.

“It’s a kicker’s dream to make a game-winning field goal,” Martin said. “This is one of the dreams I can finally cross off my bucket list.”

Down seven in the fourth quarter, sophomore quarterback Zeon Chriss threw a 28-yard pass to junior wide receiver Joseph Manjack IV, evening the score at 14.

As Utah entered Houston’s territory, A.J. Haulcy intercepted a pass intended for junior tight end Carsen Ryan, marking his fourth interception of the season.

Houston took over just shy of midfield with less than two minutes remaining.

“I knew my opportunity was coming,” Martin said.

Chriss and redshirt freshman Re’Shaun Sanford II marched down the field on eight straight runs to reach the Utah 25 and Martin’s moment arrived.

“I can’t even tell you what was going through my mind going out there,” Martin said. “I have been practicing for this my whole life. It comes down to trusting your training, breathing, and saying a little prayer.”

Martin’s game-winner was the second-longest field goal of his career, just shy of his personal best of 44 yards.

He raced to the edge of the field and leaped into the stands, celebrating with friends from his hometown, Dothan, Alabama.

“This is the first game they’ve been to in the past two years,” Martin said. “They told me midweek, ‘You have to hit a game-winner, and you have to come find us and jump in the stands.’”

As Martin launched himself over the wall, his teammates followed to embrace him.

“I honestly did not think I would clear it, but the adrenaline helped me out,” Martin said.

The sensation wasn’t totally new for Martin, who kicked a 28-yard game-winner during his junior year at Dothan High School when his team mounted a historic comeback against Enterprise.

After high school, Martin headed to Troy for two seasons before a two-year stint at Alabama. Last season was Martin’s first with the Cougars, where he served as the starting kicker and kickoff specialist in all 12 games.

This season, he lost his starting job following a missed 42-yard kick in Houston’s opener and some bad practices.

“He’s faced a lot of adversity this year,” head coach Willie Fritz said. “He earned his starting job back. It was huge for a kicker to come back and make that kick with all the pressure on him.”

When Martin regained his role for conference play, Houston’s offensive struggles limited him to just four attempts before the Utah game. Despite this, his teammates never doubted him.

“We were confident in him,” senior defensive lineman Keith Cooper Jr. said, noting that the kicker often stays after practice to get in extra reps.

However, it wasn’t an easy road for Martin in his final year of eligibility.

“I would be lying if I said I wasn’t a little down when I lost my starting role,” Martin said. “I take a lot of pride in not giving up, keeping my head down, and showing up every single day. I know a lot of guys would have probably thrown in the towel at that moment.”

For the first time in three weeks, Martin and his special teams unit, including sophomore holder Jake Sock and junior long snapper Jacob Garza, had a chance to line up for a field goal.

“We have been through a lot,” Martin said of his special teams crew. “There are a lot of moving pieces with kicking. When you can trust those guys, it makes my job a lot easier.”

Through it all, Martin relies on his faith to guide him.

“I remember at my previous school [Alabama], Nick Saban always spoke about leaving a legacy. He didn’t focus on counting national championships; he focused on impacting others and trusting in God,” he said.

While Martin savored the feeling of hitting a game-winner, he’s committed to leaving a legacy and supporting freshman kicker Joseph Kim, who held the starting role against Oklahoma and Rice.

“I don’t like talking about getting the spot back because Joseph Kim is one of my buddies and a great kicker as well. He is the future here at UH,” Martin said.

