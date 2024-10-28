Students should rely on support systems when CAPS is not enough

As college students, our options for psychological help are often limited, with finances being a significant barrier. Many students turn to UH’s Counseling and Psychological Services which offers short-term and group counseling.

However, after the typical five sessions provided, many are left unable to afford further therapy even when they urgently need it. While UH works to meet the needs of a large public university with an ever-increasing number of new admits, students often find themselves without sufficient support and resources.

It’s undeniable that CAPS can’t fully support a student alone. Though therapy can be a difficult pursuit, adopting a balanced framework for one’s life outside of relying on these sorts of social services can improve mental health and overall well-being.

One key pillar of this framework is craftsmanship, which emphasizes quality and mastery in one’s hobbies and other pursuits.

As students, our academic fields naturally align with this pursuit, allowing us to build confidence and reduce future anxieties by deepening our understanding of our disciplines. This clarity of purpose helps us focus on fewer, more meaningful activities rather than overloading ourselves with tasks that add unnecessary stress.

Community is another vital aspect of this framework. Cultivating deep intentional relationships with friends, family and colleagues creates a strong support system that helps during difficult times. Being engaged with communities and spending time with different social groups also strengthens identity, providing comfort and purpose.

According to a study conducted by the National Library of Medicine Research, research shows that there are significant associations between social relationships and mental health outcomes at the individual and population levels.

Physical health also plays a foundational role in well-being. Fitness activities like regular exercise and sports release endorphins, improving mood and reducing symptoms of anxiety and stress.

Exercise can also act as a background ritual which adds a layer of stability, especially in an often chaotic environment like college. Along with physical fitness, focusing on nutrition further supports both physical and mental wellness.

Mental discipline is also crucial for maintaining balance. Engaging in digital detox, or disconnecting from social media and technology for a set period, through analog activities such as reading or spending time in nature helps one recharge mentally. Taking time away from screens occasionally restores focus and general presence in daily life.

A deep lifestyle is also rooted in values and virtues that act as a moral compass, providing inner peace through alignment with who we want to be. For example, Buddhism and other religious frameworks promote virtues like love, kindness and compassion while stoicism and philosophy emphasize wisdom, courage and justice.

These frameworks, whether spiritual or philosophical, guide ethical living and create inner harmony, which is necessary for those who can’t always find support in therapy or other social services like CAPS. Integrating these principles into daily life enhances mental and emotional well-being, fostering resilience and clarity.

Melissa Unlu is a computer science senior who can be reached at [email protected]