Campus dining and parking fees to rise after 2025, SGA discusses changes

Two weeks ago, the Student Government Association discussed possible rising prices for parking and dining services.

The Transportation Advisory Committee and the Food Services Advisory Committee mentioned this feasible possibility in a special reports part of the meeting.

TPAC has worked this year for the progress of more parking permits, less parking citations and lowered number for the waitlist, partially thanks to the lower prices for East and Gateway garage.

They have decided to freeze the pricing for the next two years, however for the 2026 and 2027 fiscal years, there will be an increase.



Tier three parking zones B and C will have a nine percent increase and tier four parking zones A, D, E, F, G and H will have a three percent increase in prices.

“This is because one day we want to combine tier two and tier three with each other, since those are the most used due to the student centered locations,” said Chief of Staff Daniela Gonzales.

FSAC presented the meal plan updates for the next fiscal year and how they are affected by the continuous food inflation.

To keep up with other markets and to supply their staff fairly, FSAC has had to stay in competition with the 6.3% minimum wage increase and the 3.6% labor/production increase.

On average, the increase across the board will be a 3.3% increase in meal plans.

“So comparing ourselves to our other institutions in our area, we’re able to see that we’re on trend with some of these institutions for our unlimited meal plan, the average is 1.6%,which is pretty similar to other campuses around us,” said FSAC Chair Omar Castellan.

Work is being done to find another restaurant for campus to fill in the vacant spot. Castellan said they hope to find something by next fall.

New additions

The Student Fees Advisory Committee welcomed a new member, Sen. Dulce Maria Otero.

Otero is a junior of the Hobby School of Public Affairs and claimed to have a unique student perspective that could aid SFAC.

Otero’s frameworks were focused on the The Justin Dart, Jr. Student Accessibility Center and Career Service Center, wanting to improve funding that best cater the success of the student body.

With a handle on multiple academic and professional involvements, the importance of the SFAC has weighed heavier than Otero’s senate seat.

“I have considered resigning from my Senate seat if this is demanding,” Otero said. “I am not quite sure, but I do know that SFAC is a priority.”

SFAC is a group created to recommend fund allocations for student fees. They make decisions that affect where millions of dollars of UH funds go. Departments like Athletics, Counseling and Psychological Services, SGA and much more are funded units through SFAC.

Throughout this past semester, deciding on new members has been crucial after having to restart the applications due to alleged negligence in the interviews.

Impeachment update

The Internal Affairs Committee has not come out with a report over the past meeting, where the recommendation of impeachment of President Diego Arriaga and Vice President Austin Craig was made.

The committee has not had the opportunity to meet effectively. The importance of preventing confusion and providing a clear statement has been their priority.

“We want to make sure that everything we have gathered is available to all of you to review and to understand,” said Sen. Jason Jacobs.

