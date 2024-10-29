Cougars defeat No.13 Texas A&M in hurricane relief exhibition match

Houston basketball defeated the No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies 79-64 in their charity exhibition match on Sunday.

The Aggies came out looking for revenge against the Cougars after being defeated last year by Houston in the NCAA Tournament.

Houston quickly jumped out to an 11-2 lead. The Aggies stormed back after senior guard Wade Taylor IV splashed a three, narrowing the lead to just one point, 13-12.

UH’s ball movement and efficient three-point shooting were too much for A&M, and the Cougars led at halftime 38-28.

Houston’s experience shined early in the second half as the starters led Houston to a 58-36 lead over the Aggies with 11:28 left to play.

At this point in the game, head coach Kelvin Sampson allowed several of the younger guys a chance to see their first game action.

Freshman guard Mercy Miller was a spark off the bench for the Cougars in his first playing time at the Fertitta Center. He scored 11 points on 5-7 shooting.

Freshman forward Chase McCarty also made his Houston debut. He played just four minutes but recorded a defensive rebound and a block in his time on the court.

The Aggies went on a run against the younger guys, but they fell short, with the final score being 79-64.

The Cougars were on fire from three, sinking a total of 14 in the match. They also played well defensively, forcing 16 A&M turnovers and recording nine blocks.

UH’s graduate guard L.J. Cryer led the team in scoring with 18 points and six three-pointers made.

Graduate forward J’wan Roberts scored 10 points. He also grabbed eight rebounds, five of which were offensive, and tallied four blocks.

Junior guard Emanuel Sharp started the match strong, sinking his first two three-pointers. Sharp totaled eight points and two steals in the match.

The Cougars struggled from the free throw line as they only went 3-10 from the line.

Houston was too physical for the Aggies as they outrebounded them 40-29 and picked up 19 offensive rebounds.

Sophomore forward Joseph Tugler and redshirt sophomore guard Terrance Arceneaux saw their first game action since suffering season-ending injuries last year.

“I am more happy for Terrance and Joseph,” Sampson said. “I think their confidence went up not just because they played well but because they felt good.”

Tugler dominated the boards grabbing nine rebounds and also recorded two blocks.

Arceneaux tallied 10 points and made two three-pointers in the match.

This exhibition match was much more than just a game between these two programs.

All proceeds from this match go directly to those affected by Hurricane Beryll through the Greater Houston Disaster Alliance Recovery Fund.

“There were people who went four or five days without power. A lot of people do not have much money and have lost all their food,” Sampson said. “That is why I am so appreciative of the crowd today.”

The Cougars will play their first official game of the season on Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. against Jackson State at the Fertitta Center.

[email protected]