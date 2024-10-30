Texas should allow online voter registration

With the presidential election season underway, many eligible voters found themselves scrambling to register before their state’s deadline. In most states, this was made easier by the existence of online voter registration. Unfortunately, eight U.S. states don’t have this option, with Texas falling into that list.

Online voter registration is a more streamlined method that makes voting more accessible and greatly increases turnout, especially among younger demographics. The lack of such a practice is a hindrance to the democratic process and should be implemented in all states.

This is especially true for regions with as a large population as Texas, which only allows online registration when renewing one’s license.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, public health concerns led several states to implement online systems so that the general public could avoid human contact that may have put them at risk.

Even despite health concerns, there are a multitude of obstacles one may face when registering without an online system to aid in the process.

Citizens may not have access to a printer, preventing them from filling out the necessary registration forms. Some lack transportation, which can keep them from mailing in forms or visiting locations where they can register.

Those with disabilities may also face difficulties that could easily be avoided if they had access to a modernized method of registration, rather than the tedious processes states like Texas require.

In addition to this, there’s a common sense of apathy among voters that prevents many from putting in the effort to register. If this could be done online, the ease of access could quell that attitude and increase the likelihood of higher voter turnout.

It’s also important to note the sort of positive effects online registration has not only on voter turnout but also on general efficiency and costs.

Online systems lift off some of the burden on election officials, minimizing the work required to read forms filled out by hand. Studies have shown that states with online registration have saved thousands of dollars by modernizing their systems, as this cuts paper costs and lessens the need for workers to be tasked with processing thousands of documents.

It is undeniable that the implementation of online voter registration has had a largely positive effect on many states. The only question now is why isn’t everywhere else following suit?

Online voter registration would benefit every state, making voting more accessible and efficient for everyone. Considering Texas’ trend of increased voter turnout over the last ten years, adopting a modernized system can increase those numbers.

