Column: Fostering fan culture in Houston Basketball

With Houston ranked No. 4 in the AP preseason poll and coming off a dominating 79-64 win against No. 13 Texas A&M at the charity exhibition game on Oct. 27, the Cougars are looking to start the season strong and capitalize on recent success.

Houston men’s basketball has established itself as one of the nation’s premier collegiate programs, spending a remarkable 10 weeks ranked No. 1 in the AP poll over the past two seasons and advancing to the Sweet 16 for five consecutive years.

Ranked first in scoring defense, the Cougars effectively combine their strong defensive skills with efficient offensive rebounding, often holding opponents well below their average points per game.

Despite their recent success, Houston’s basketball program is still relatively young, having played its first season in 1950.

In contrast, long-established programs like Kansas, founded in 1898 by James Naismith, embrace an extensive game history with deep-rooted traditions and a secure reputation.

Even Iowa State, an up-and-coming threat to the Cougars, claims a 40-year headstart on Houston.

Older programs benefit from established reputations and generations of alumni that financially reinvest into the team.

Most importantly, these older programs started traditions decades ago that shape the program’s culture and still exist today.

Having not experienced this level of success since the Phi Slama Jama era of 1982-84, Houston is looking to foster an off-the-court fan culture that matches the intensity and intimidation of their on-the-court performance.

Houston has great growth potential, and with the right dedication, it can match the legacy of older programs.

Strengthening current traditions

Houston’s Fertitta Center, recently opened in 2018, offers a prime venue for crowds of dedicated students, yet its capacity of 7,100 is the lowest in the Big 12 conference. Nevertheless, strides have been made to create a challenging home-court experience for opposing teams.

“I like the new traditions that UH has implemented recently,” said sophomore biomedical science student Kailey Jirsa. “The inflatables and banners during the opposing team’s free throws give us an advantage.”

These additions complement longstanding traditions, such as the iconic newspaper confetti throw during opponent announcements and spirited Cougar chants during gameplay.

“Every season, I see our student section become more electric,” said computer information systems senior Axel Avendano.

Students dedicated to UH traditions must consistently fill the Fertitta Center to build on this developing excitement heading into basketball season.

Outside of the stands

Enhancing the game day experience in the Fertitta Center involves more than just a spirited student section.

Initiatives such as towel handouts, shirt tosses and Cane’s discounts are incentives provided by the University that motivate student turnout, and a deeper investment into these practices would boost student attendance.

The opening team videos in the lights-out arena, accompanied by a court illuminated with red and white, are further displays of pride that exhilarate fans and create an electrifying game day experience – precisely the kind of thrill the Fertitta Center needs seconds before a game.

Next steps

To maximize fan engagement, the Houston student section could benefit from two improvements: a firmer commitment to the current traditions and efforts to expand school spirit.

Learning from the football program, Houston could adopt new traditions, such as striping the sections in red and white, in addition to the annual blackout game, to create a unified visual impact.

While it would be exciting to establish an original practice of spirit, Houston still has much to gain from observing established programs.

For example, Kansas students camp out for up-close seats to their home games, and the Duke’s Cameron Crazies create a fervent atmosphere that rivals the intensity of UH’s Bleacher Creatures.

The most radical improvement to the fanbase would be expanding the student section from section 107 into the current section 109.

“Being able to crowd behind the basketball goals and distract opposing teams during their free throws would be a fun addition to the game,” architecture junior Jenna Small said.

This adjustment would permanently create a more formidable presence behind the goalposts where opponents shoot for a half, a practice that most of our rivals have already employed.

However, expansion of the student section is unlikely until the current allotment is consistently filled.

We are Houston

Students are integral to UH basketball’s everlasting reputation. The chant “We are Houston” echoed by the Cougar Dolls during gameplay serves as a reminder that every fan contributes to the team’s success in the Fertitta Center.

Men’s basketball head coach Kelvin Sampson emphasized this connection to students at the Student Center pep rally on Oct. 24.

“The environment we create in the Fertitta Center always comes from the students,” Sampson said.

Students are responsible for creating an intimidating atmosphere for visiting teams and have the unique opportunity to continue to get Houston on the map.

“The more students come to support our student-athletes, the better we are all going to be. It’s going to elevate our play and elevate the experience,” said athletic director Eddie Nuñez. “I need them now more than ever.”

