Financial aid should prioritize every student, not just freshmen

This year, UH proudly boasts a record-breaking freshmen class. The enrollment of over 6,000 highlights the university’s growing momentum, but the glimmering spotlight is leaving upperclassmen in the dark.

“Our commitment to transfer students remains strong,” said President and Chancellor Renu Khator in the 16th annual State of the University address. “However, with the rising reputation of the university and increasing financial aid to freshmen, students seem more inclined to join us straight from high school.”

It seems the school is most interested in assisting freshmen, and in turn, reducing aid for upperclassmen who struggle to pay for schooling.

Several financial aid resources are available to students, including scholarships, loans, grants and work studies.

11 internal scholarships are allocated to freshmen, as well as 11 for upperclassmen. Transfer and international students both have 2 each and all undergraduate students are eligible for 17.

When considering this list, transfer and international students are severely disadvantaged. In addition to internal aid, the university has a scholarship portal that connects students with external donors.

Despite available aid, numerous students struggle with costly bills every semester. Many find themselves overwhelmed after factoring in tuition, parking and potential housing and meal costs.

For upperclassmen whose aid decreases, the thought of payments is particularly jarring.

One’s aid may change due to no longer meeting eligibility criteria, but others are receiving less help despite maintaining their GPA and other requirements.

Expecting a certain amount of aid and seeing that reduced can leave students and their families scrambling, especially when support changes on short notice.

These sudden changes can force upperclassmen to take a gap semester or year, forgo living on campus or even reduce their credit hours which can slow progress in their degree completion.

According to a national survey, 61% of students are negatively impacted by financial stress.

Constantly thinking about money or choosing between college expenses and basic needs is incredibly daunting and carries over into academic performance and extracurricular efforts.

The president’s speech can be interpreted as freshmen prioritization, however, the financial aid office denies this.

According to the executive director for scholarships and financial aid, “priority is given to students who apply early.”

The director, further, said that aid is generally awarded on a first-come first-serve basis, and, “once available funds are depleted, there may be fewer resources for later applicants.”

There is no explicit withholding of funds to non-first-year students.

UH has high aspirations for itself and incoming students, from new dorms to plans of becoming a top 50 school.

These goals must include support for existing students. Tens of thousands of students need resources, and it is unfair to watch new applicants receive exclusive benefits while others struggle.

Finances are one of the largest stressors for students and largely influence the outcome of their college years.

It is hard to have a healthy personal and academic life when worrying about how one’s classes will be paid for.

Insufficient financial aid is an overwhelming issue to tackle at a campus-wide level, but students may find relief in doing their best to optimize their aid.

By applying early, constantly seeking out scholarships and speaking with the financial aid office, stresses could be remedied.

