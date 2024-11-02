UH introduces “Houston Blue” apparel

UH reintroduced its “Houston Blue” apparel at 8 a.m. on Friday. Students lined up outside the campus store early for the long-anticipated team gear.

Houston football last sported the blue uniforms in the 2023 opener against UTSA.

The reintroduction of the merchandise came after a long battle with the NFL, which demanded UH stop using the blue colorway because it violated the Oilers’ “Luv Ya Blue” trademark.

“I loved the blue uniforms when they introduced them last year,” said freshman engineering major Michael Bowen. “I had to be here early this time to ensure I got a jersey.”

The campus store had a wide selection of Houston Blue, consisting of men’s and women’s shirts, hats, jerseys, hoodies and mini helmets.

The new merch was very popular among Houston students.

“I got a jersey, hoodie, quarter-zip and a t-shirt,” said senior business major Lee Adams. “There was much more merchandise than I thought.”

Houston Blue is also available online and in Houston-area Academy Sports and Outdoors, DICK’S Sporting Goods, Rally House and the TDECU Stadium Team Shop.

Academy and Rally House carry Houston Blue items not offered in the campus store, such as alternative t-shirts, sweatshirts, and beanies.

“Incorporating ‘Houston Blue’ into our uniforms is a powerful way to celebrate the city’s rich history,” said UH Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Eddie Nuñez in a statement.

The blue in the uniform reflects the power the color has in Houston.

“From iconic blue street markers to the Houston Police Department’s signature blue police cars and helicopters, this color holds a special place in the heart of Houstonians,” Nuñez said.

Houston volleyball will be the first to debut the new uniforms on Nov. 9, when they face off against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

UH football will wear the uniforms on Nov. 23 for their senior night against the Baylor Bears.

The first 20,000 fans in attendance will receive a blue rally towel and all are encouraged to wear blue.

