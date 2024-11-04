Breaking down Houston men’s basketball 2024-25 roster

With a total of 14 hungry Cougars, including four returning starters and a fiery head coach, Houston is on the hunt for its elusive national title.

After a heartbreaking end to their tournament run last season, Houston, ranked No. 4 in the AP preseason poll, is ready to begin their climb to the top.

Here’s a look at what the Cougars’ roster looks like heading into the 2024-25 season.

Backcourt

The Cougars welcome a new floor general in junior point guard Milos Uzan, a transfer from Oklahoma. The Las Vegas native was the only Sooner to start every game during the 2023-24 season, in which he averaged nine points, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

Houston will look to integrate Uzan’s playing style into the Cougar culture as they attempt to replace former point guard Jamal Shead, the heart of last year’s team.

Seasoned veterans will surround Uzan, including graduate guard L.J. Cryer. Cryer led the Cougars in scoring last season with 15.5 points per game and led the Big 12 with three three-pointers per game.

The Katy, Texas, native was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team following his first year in Houston and earned a spot on the preseason All-Big 12 First Team ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Another returning scorer is redshirt junior guard Emanuel Sharp, who appeared in all 37 games last season.

His 12.6 points per game in 2023-24 put him third among the Cougars and earned him an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.

Redshirt sophomore guard Terrance Arceneaux is poised for impact after suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in December 2023.

Before going down, he averaged 4.5 rebounds in his 11 games and put up a career-high 10 boards against Jackson State.

Senior guard Ramon Walker Jr. has entered his fourth year in Houston and has experience competing in big games. He is a key culture-builder and defensive specialist, who will look to be a spark for the team.

Graduate guard Mylik Wilson is highly versatile and will contribute valuable experience to the backcourt, gained from his time with three college programs.

Redshirt freshman Kordelius Jefferson, ranked as the No. 7 recruit in Texas, and true freshman Mercy Miller, a four-star recruit from Sherman Oaks, Calif., are waiting to make their Cougar debuts.

Frontcourt

Under the basket, the Cougars are led by sixth-year graduate forward J’wan Roberts, who brings a winning mentality. Last season, he became the third-winningest player in school history with 117 victories.

Averaging 6.8 rebounds per game, he was one of only three players ranked among the Big 12’s top-10 leaders in both offensive and defensive boards. This year, the 6-foot-8 veteran earned a spot on the preseason All-Big 12 First Team.

Another veteran, Senior forward Ja’Vier Francis is in his fourth year with the Cougars.

The 6-foot-8 forward has a 7-foot-5 wingspan and led the team with 1.6 blocks per game.

After only starting one game during his sophomore season, Francis became one of three Cougars to start all 37 games in 2023-24.

Another Cougar returning from injury is sophomore Joseph “JoJo” Tugler, who suffered a season-ending foot injury in February 2024.

The 6-foot-8 forward has a 7-foot-6 wingspan and played in 28 games last season, ranking second on the team in blocks and third in offensive rebounds.

Rounding out the front-court players who have seen the floor is redshirt sophomore Cedric Lath.

The 6-foot-9 center competed in 25 games last season. In the first round of the NCAA tournament, he made his tournament debut and tallied a career-high three blocks against Longwood.

Four-star recruits, redshirt freshman center Jacob McFarland and true freshman forward Chase McCarty will look to learn from the best. McFarland suffered a leg injury in practice over the week and underwent surgery.

Coach Sampson

Kelvin Sampson is in his 11th season with Houston, having led the Cougars to the Sweet 16 five straight seasons.

A proven leader, Sampson has been instrumental in developing student-athletes on and off the court, creating a culture of resilience.

Despite injuries last season, Sampson guided the team to its third straight 30-win season, culminating with Houston winning a Big 12 regular-season title to cap off the team’s first year in the conference.

With tough competition ahead, Sampson and his Cougars are sure to make noise.

