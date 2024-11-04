Houston soccer closes season with 10th conference loss, honors nine seniors

The Cougars looked to end their season on a high note when they faced the West Virginia Mountaineers on Houston’s senior night, where the program honored nine seniors. However, those plans were stomped to the ground as the Mountaineers thrashed UH, 4-1.

The team celebrated its nine seniors ahead of the contest, but the celebrations wore out as West Virginia struck first.

In the 26th minute when sophomore defender Olivia Shertzer made a beautiful pass toward the Cougars’ penalty area, which found the head of junior forward Ajanae Repass to give the Mountaineers a 1-0 going into halftime.

In the second half, WVU kept the offensive pressure rolling, and it paid off in the 53rd minute, with junior forward Taylor White scoring two goals in only 33 seconds apart.

UH had a spark of life in the 65th minute when senior midfielder Jordan Johnson launched a long pass to junior forward Cameryn Maddox.

Maddox would hit a curling shot that looked deflected, but it did not matter as the ball found the top right of the goal and made it in the back of the net.

But the spark that helped the Cougars stay in the match would soon be fizzled out, as the Mountaineers would put the game to bed in the 89th minute thanks to sophomore forward Abbey Olexa, who would make a run on the right side of Houston’s penalty area, and launch a shot in the back of the net to make it 4-1 West Virginia and end the game.

Houston finished the season 4-12-1 overall, including 1-10 in Big 12 games.

