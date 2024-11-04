Roberts makes history as Cougars crush Jackson State, 100th game in Fertitta Center

The No. 4 Cougars returned to the Fertitta Center and crushed Jackson State 97-40 in the 100th game at the arena, extending their home win streak to 23 games, the longest active streak in the country.

Houston celebrated a new milestone as graduate forward J’Wan Roberts became the winningest player in Fertitta Center history. The win allowed him to break a tie with former point guard Jamal Shead, as he now holds a 63-3 home record.

In the early minutes of the second half, the Cougars delivered four straight dunks, with three coming from Roberts. The crowd erupted as Houston took a 47-point lead, which grew to as much as 58 before the end of the contest.

In the first half, Jackson State went six straight minutes without scoring, allowing Houston to go on a 17-point run, with graduate guard L.J. Cryer contributing eight points to seal the deal.

The Tigers managed to get up a single 3-pointer to break the run, but Roberts was notably absent from the scoring frenzy until this point.

When the six-year guard woke, he did so in commanding fashion, tallying the last eight points of the first half to put Houston up 52-13 and become the 10th Cougar to get a point on the board.

He finished the night with 14 points and six rebounds.

Houston attacked first as junior guard Milos Uzan scored the Cougars’ first basket of the season with a 3-pointer, marking the first points of his Houston career. He finished the night with eight points, seven rebounds, 10 assists and four steals.

Houston’s onslaught even allowed the newcomers to get a taste of the action. Freshman guard Mercy Miller scored his first collegiate points, contributing seven, while redshirt freshman guard Kordelius Jefferson tallied four points and two rebounds in five minutes of play.

In response to senior forward Ja’Vier Francis’ absence from a groin injury, sophomore forward Jo Jo Tugler made a quick impact in his starting role, igniting the crowd by blocking a shot on one end and following up with a powerful dunk and a 3-pointer on the next two Houston possessions. He finished the night with seven rebounds and three blocks.

Cryer led the way with 16 points, going 4 for 6 from beyond the arc, while Mylik Wilson delivered off the bench with 15 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Next Houston will face No. 11 Auburn in the Mattress Firm Battleground 2k24 at Toyota Center on Saturday, Nov. 9.

