Students grapple with political tensions ahead of presidential election

The presidential election results are expected tomorrow, and the nation’s attention is focused on the contest between red and blue, conservatism and liberalism and republicans vs. democrats. Across the country, conversations about the election dominate, from newsrooms to family gatherings to workplace discussions.

While staying informed on political issues is important, students are feeling the pressure to form and discuss their opinions.

The increased conversation on political issues has led students to form mixed reactions, with many students feeling a desire to stay informed.

“Politics is pretty important in a cultural aspect,” said engineering freshman Ferris Othman. “Without politics and policy, people just govern themselves all the time. I mean, it’d be pretty barbaric.”

For many, like Othman, political engagement is essential to society’s structure. However, the increased political discourse has sparked mixed reactions, with some students feeling inclined to stay informed, while others choose to avoid contentious discussions.

“I usually don’t talk about it much with certain people,” said sociology freshman Ava Floyd. “You never know how other people would react if you have a different opinion than they do.”

Floyd and others express frustration at the need to tip-toe around political beliefs, especially as polarization intensifies.

Some students feel that political conformity has reached a toxic level, particularly in the workplace, where tensions can impact professional relationships.

“Back in Pennsylvania, I’ve also tip-toed around a couple of conversations with coworkers, because especially with Pennsylvania being so politically divided, it can get a little crazy up there,” said economics freshman Zachary Deval.

Not only does it affect people’s ability to converse, but the divide in the workplace has affected people’s professional standings.

Students say that workplace politics sometimes influence how people are perceived by their superiors, with some feeling that political beliefs, rather than work ethic, can affect favorability with bosses.

“Everyone’s going to have different opinions, so to judge someone based on that and not their work ethic isn’t something I agree with,” Floyd said.

But the tension isn’t only reserved for workplaces. Political divides are also surfacing in family dynamics.

“I know that my parents and I don’t have the same political belief,” Othman said. “So I usually just avoid conversation, because I feel if the person I’m talking to is open and understanding to talk to about it, then I don’t mind giving my opinion.”

Despite the strain, many students express a desire for constructive dialogue, seeing civil conversations as a way to bridge the gap. Journalism freshman Griffin Corner advocates for reasoned discussions. “Just try and reason with them, try and get them to hear me out,” he said. “That’s the best way to communicate.” As students brace for what many anticipate to be one of the most polarizing elections in recent history, some hold out hope for change. They suggest that mutual respect for differing opinions is essential to maintaining peace and understanding, whether in the classroom, workplace or family home.

