Students raise concern against non-UH preachers, sellers on campus

Uncomfortable encounters with individuals who do not attend UH have raised concerns about harassment, hate speech and campus safety.

Recently, non-UH attendees have roamed around campus aimed toward populated areas to offer students free healthcare or to preach about their religious beliefs. As harmless as it might seem, students have reported feeling uncomfortable with these interactions and at times, even pressured.

These issues started as a simple nuisance but became a concern when one of the free healthcare solicitors was arrested in front of Absurd Chicken located in the Retail Auxiliary Dining Center after engaging with students. Although UHPD did not respond to The Cougar’s request for comment, UHPD’s daily crime log shows that an individual was arrested for suspicious activity on Oct. 14, 2024, at the RAD center with a warrant arrest.

“I don’t really care about the preachers because you can just ignore them, and they provide a bit of entertainment on a dull day,” said computer science senior Richard Denton. “But I do mind people who approach you and sell to you. You have freedom of speech, but you shouldn’t have the freedom to approach me and borderline harass me.”

Though it is not certain if the free healthcare offered by these solicitors is fraud, students have had unsettling encounters with these individuals.

There are various solicitors of different ages and backgrounds that offer students these services, however, they ask for confidential information such as social security numbers and credit card information. This could cause an issue due to the number of students on campus who are unaware of what personal details they should share.

“I personally think sellers should be banned, as it’s considered solicitation,” Denton said. “There’s plenty of public places where solicitors aren’t allowed, so why are they allowed at a public university filled with gullible young adults?”

Preachers on campus have caused mixed feelings for UH students. Though most don’t mind the act of preaching religious beliefs on campus, the real issue is the message that is being spread.

Most preachers hold up a sign with a list of phrases or groups that should be condemned, some of them including Hinduism, Atheism, LGBTQ+ individuals, abortion and several others, that raise concerns about hate speech on campus.

“I have been uncomfortable by the preachers on campus where many times I am simply trying to enjoy my break outside, and it is interrupted by someone preaching hateful rhetoric,” said public history graduate Claire Ceck. “Having grown up evangelical and still wanting to call myself a Christian, this type of preaching makes me want to distance myself from the title of being a Christian.”

The preachers’ theology is hateful to anyone who is not a straight white cis man which can be exhausting, Ceck said.

“There should be consequences for invasive questions. Even though UH is a public institution, it should not be treated as public property,” said Ceck. “Freedom of speech means the government cannot punish them, however, students and faculty can ask that they leave.”

If students ever feel threatened or are followed by an individual on campus, contact UHPD by phone or text at 713-743-3333.

