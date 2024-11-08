Graduation prep guide: Last-minute to-dos for UH Seniors

Graduation is right around the corner and as the big day approaches, now is the time to prepare and take care of final tasks before entering the next chapter.

With diplomas in sight, outfits ready to go and champagne bottle waiting to be popped, here are a few last minute tips for graduation.

Meet with an advisor and apply for graduation

Mix ups can happen and it’s important to review academic record to ensure all the credits are accounted for and are on the right path to walk the stage.

Addressing any errors now rather than later can prevent unnecessary stress as graduation gets closer. Graduation is a long process so students shouldn’t forget even the smallest details.

While it might seem obvious, students should make sure to apply for graduation and turn in any paperwork UH may require, including paying any additional fees such as buying the cap and gown.

Additionally, be sure to secure tickets for families to see you on graduation day!

Network

Take advantage of the little time have left at your Alma Mater and make last minute connections before walking across the stage.

Student can reach out to their professors and thank them for all the help and guidance. Be genuine and ask for advice and letters of recommendation from professors who know your strengths and character as you share future plans.

In a competitive job market or applying for graduate school, good letters of recommendation will be any student’s best friend and can give them a strong advantage.

Stay connected with as many classmates as possible; moreover, each student graduating is entering the same job market and can be a valuable connection in the future professional network and could potentially open up new opportunities down the road too.

Attend career services events and career fairs

Make an appointment to meet with a career counselor. Career counselors can assist future graduates in a variety of ways, from interview preparation to negotiating job salaries.

They are there to give students a helping hand and prepare them for the workforce. Attending career fairs before the semester wraps up could open opportunities to meet potential employers and learn about job openings.

Students could also find out about different workshops as well that can help make any last minute improvements on their resumes.

To schedule appointments and view the calendar for career fairs and workshops, students can check out Cougar Pathway.

Connect with UH Alumni

UH has over 300,000 alumni and has a strong alumni network that can help students connect with multiple resources. Looking into the UH Alumni Association and considering joining could help push recent graduates’ career on the right track.

The UH Alumni Association offers many benefits including a partnership with the University’s career center as well as receiving access to alumni career assistance and coaching from an alumni counselor.

With dozens of UH alumni associations based on majors, locations and shared interests, students can easily find connections anywhere they go.

Create a budget

The transition from being a student to an employee full time can involve making some different financial decisions and it is important to start thinking of how to manage the post graduate finances.

However this can be avoided by preparing a budget well ahead of time, and calculating all kinds of possible expenses.

There are many different apps and resources to help create budgets such as EveryDollar, Quicken and YNAB. Students can also use spreadsheets which can assist in helping keep an organized budget.

Planning ahead can help stay financially organized while managing new expenses.

Don’t forget to celebrate

Plan on taking graduation photos because these moments only come once in a lifetime and it’s important to capture these big milestones.

Whether it’s a professional photographer or a friend with a phone taking pictures, there are many iconic places on campus to take great graduation photos.

Many Alumni have taken graduation pictures at the popular Cullen family plaza fountain. This spot can make for an iconic graduation photo.

Another great spot is the Shasta statue outside the TDECU Stadium. Graduates also take pictures at the Ezekiel W. Cullen Building and with the large UH banner, the Cullen building makes a great background for graduation photos.

Entering this new chapter can be as exciting as it can be overwhelming and stressful. In the midst of all the tasks and responsibilities students shouldn’t forget to enjoy the moment.

Take pride in the accomplishment and be prepared to enter the next chapter.

[email protected]