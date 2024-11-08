Kate Georgiades earns 4th Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week accolade

Houston volleyball’s graduate libero Kate Georgiades received her third Big 12 defensive player of the week honor in 2024 and fourth in her time at UH, the league announced on Tuesday.

The College Station, Texas native most recently completed her 25th consecutive match with double-digit digs.

Georgiades is no stranger to big accolades. She won the American Athletic Conference Libero of the Year in 2021, the Unanimous American Athletic Conference Libero of the Year in 2022 and the Big 12 Libero of the Year in 2023.

She has also won several defensive honors in the past as she is a ten-time American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week and won one Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week in the 2023 season.

Georgiades leads her team in digs and ranks second in the Big 12 with 406 while averaging 5.01 digs per set on the year. She also is ranked third among active NCAA Division I athletes with 2,197 career digs.

[email protected]