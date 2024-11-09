Cross country competes in Big 12 Championship

Houston cross country participated in the Big 12 Championship at the Cottonwood Creek golf course in Waco, Texas. UH men’s team placed 10th with a score of 297 and the women’s team finished 15th with a score of 391.

Fifth-year Berry Cox and sophomore Aaron Crittenden led the way, placing 59th and 60th with times of 24:17.39 and 24:13.15, respectively.

Freshman Caden Thurman was the third Cougar to cross the finish line for the men with a time of 24:45.33 in 75th place.

Junior Miles Cox finished 81st overall at 25:00.50 and freshman Zade Kayyali was the final Cougar to score in 83rd place at 25:04.66.

The women’s top finishers were freshman Cadence Patterson who placed 72nd in 21:50 and freshman Emily Pharris who placed 92nd and finished in 22:23.27.

This was the fourth consecutive meet in which Patterson finished in the top spot for the women’s team.

The next Cougars to cross the finish line was freshman Lily Campos who placed 100th in 22:32.66 followed by freshman AnnClaire Cop at 22:39.54 to take 103rd.

Freshman Madelyn Hunter was the last to score for Houston with her 106th-place finish at 22:45.22.

While the Cougars faced tough competition at the Big 12 Championship, UH fought hard and continues to progress.

Houston will now turn their focus to the NCAA South Central Championship in College Station on Friday, Nov. 15, where they will look to improve on their times and finish the season strong.

[email protected]