Houston women’s basketball late rally not enough in season opener against UTRGV

Houston was defeated in a close game in their season opener 70-68 against the UTRGV Vaqueros.

UH came out of the gates hot, and went on a 12-2 run where they shot a perfect 5-for-5 from the field. Sophomore guard Kierra Merchant was responsible for seven of the team’s first 12 points, knocking down two mid-range jumpers and a triple.

Houston’s ball pressure in the opening segments of the first quarter also played a role in their strong start, as they forced four turnovers within the first six minutes of the game.

The Cougars, however, weren’t immune to the turnovers themselves. They had six in the first quarter, and although UTRGV only scored three points off those turnovers, it prevented UH from extending its early lead.

Long scoring droughts by the Cougars in the second quarter allowed UTRGV to claw their way back into the game with Houston scoring only three points in the last 6:25 of the frame.

Houston’s 33-25 lead was erased as a result of an 11-2 run by UTRGV where they made three triples.

Perimeter shooting was a major part of the game’s story. Despite Houston shooting more efficiently from beyond the arc at 8-15, UTRGV made four more threes at a still very efficient 44.4%.

Having already lost two senior guards Maliyah Johnson and Kateri Poole to season-ending injuries, Houston was dealt another blow to their depth chart when senior forward Avalon Miller went down with an apparent ankle injury in the closing minutes of the second quarter.

Sophomore guard Gigi Cooke who returned after recovering all last season from an ACL injury, led the way with five points in the quarter. Cooke also led the Houston bench with eight points in the first half.

The Cougars had better success offensively in the third quarter, with senior guard Leilani Augmon getting the scoring started on a reverse layup to give Houston back the lead.

Neither team led by more than four points throughout the quarter, and both teams finished the third shooting better than 46% from the field.

A tough midrange jumper from Merchant tied the game at 53-53 heading into the fourth. It was the 10th field goal to either tie or take the lead from either team in just the third quarter alone.

Trailing by four with the shot clock down to seven seconds midway through the fourth, a foul gave Houston a chance to reset offensively. It led to a huge corner three from Cooke that got the Cougars bench and those in attendance off their feet.

Cooke was a catalyst in Houston’s closing rally, scoring five points in the final five minutes. She was more than just a scorer as well, assisting a game-tying midrange shot by Augmon.

A touch foul, maligned by several Cougars, gave UTRGV a 1-point lead after splitting the trip to the line. Senior guard Eylia Love responded by knocking down two free throws to give Houston a 68-67 lead with 23 seconds left in regulation.

With the shot clock winding down, UTRGV junior forward Charlotte O’Keefe drained a game-winning top-of-the-key three.

The Cougars hurried up the floor with zero timeouts remaining but could not get a shot off in time.

Merchant led all Houston starters with 18 points on 8-14 shooting from the field. Augmon finished the game a perfect 6-6, while Cooke was responsible for 18 bench points in her return to the court.

