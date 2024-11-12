New faces, big expectations: Miller, McCarty join Houston’s legacy

As freshman guard Mercy Miller and freshman forward Chase McCarty lace up for their first season with Houston men’s basketball, they are doing more than just putting on a new jersey; they are stepping into a whole new world.

They will not only be adapting to playing at the next level but competing with one of the best basketball programs in the nation.

“This isn’t high school anymore,” Miller said. “It is tough being an athlete for a top team, but I am finding ways to stay on top of my basketball and academics.”

A scorer and a sharpshooter

Miller, known for his explosive scoring ability, was a standout at Notre Dame High School in Los Angeles, Calif.

There he averaged nearly 30 points per game. His powerful presence on the court earned him national recognition, as he won the SB Live CIF Southern Section Offensive Player of the Year in his home state and MVP honors at the Iverson Classic in Hampton, Va.

As he enters his first season with UH, Miller is focused on translating his high school success into contributions that benefit the team as a whole.

“I want to show people what we have been working on as a team and what I have been working on,” Miller said. “Our ultimate goal is to win a national championship.”

McCarty, a sharpshooter, originally from Huntsville, Ala., also hopes to achieve greatness with Houston.

He played with Florida’s IMG Academy in high school and won the three-point shooting title at Under Armour’s Elite 24 last summer.

Houston’s emphasis on grit and player growth made it the perfect fit for him.

“Coach Sampson is going to push you to be the best, and that’s exactly what I need,” McCarty said.

UH’s experienced teammates and supportive coaching staff have played a pivotal role in helping Miller and McCarty with their transition to a new environment.

Mentorship from upperclassmen

Both recruits have found mentors among upperclassmen who understand what it’s like to step into college basketball’s spotlight for the first time.

McCarty connected with graduate forward J’Wan Roberts and graduate guard L.J. Cryer. These teammates brought his confidence back up through the tough times. They would tell him to play hard, and that coach would appreciate it.

But it’s not only what they say but also how they present themselves to the young athlete.

“Watching the way L.J. comes in every day ready to practice has been pushing me to get a lot better,” McCarty said.

Likewise, Miller found a mentor in redshirt sophomore guard Terrance Arceneaux, who has faced adversity and was sidelined for a significant part of the 2023 season due to a torn Achilles tendon.

“Terrance helped me the most, just because his freshman year was rough; he shows me what to do, what not to do, and how to get on the coach’s good side,” Miller said.

Luckily, for the newcomers, Houston’s culture ensures everyone is held to the same standard, regardless of their classification or experience.

“Our job is making sure they are putting their best foot forward every single day, and that’s how they are gonna get better,” Arceneaux said.

First college basketball action

During Houston’s exhibition game against the Texas A&M Aggies, coach Sampson gave the two young recruits their first taste of college basketball.

Miller seized the moment, bringing energy off the bench and scoring 11 points, making five of his seven shots.

McCarty also played his first minutes, making an impact with a defensive rebound and block in his brief time on the court.

This game demonstrates Houston’s reputation for nurturing talent only grows stronger with Miller and McCarty’s additions to the team. Sampson highlights how the program’s development approach transformed senior forward Ja’Vier Francis, who went from a low point as a freshman to starting on a nationally ranked team.

“Player development is what we’re all about. It’ll be interesting to watch Mercy and Chase’s journeys. Both journeys are equally important,” Sampson said.

Building on a legacy

The addition of Miller and McCarty only strengthens this legacy UH holds for its players.

Both freshmen are learning what it means to be part of a program that values growth, community, and hard work.

“We do a great job creating value in our players,” Sampson said.

He has a track record of developing young talent, which was a significant factor in both athletes’ decision to commit to the Cougars.

Houston has established itself as a powerhouse in developing NBA talent, with recent players like Jamal Shead, Jarrace Walker, and

Marcus Sasser making significant strides at the professional level.

Shead now plays for the Toronto Raptors, Walker is a key contributor for the Indiana Pacers, and Sasser is continuing his career with the Detroit Pistons.

Houston’s basketball program has built a reputation for turning high-level young talent into professional success.

The program’s ability to consistently produce NBA-caliber players highlights its commitment to shaping athletes who can succeed at the highest levels of basketball.

With the loss of players every year to the NBA draft, transfer portal or graduation, coach Sampson relies heavily on the development of his young athletes to fill in the gaps in the program.

“I don’t try to replace players; I try to make our team better,” Sampson said.

Miller and McCarty were the only recruits in their class for a reason. They were chosen not just for their skills on the court but for how well they fit the UH culture.

They are also vital to each other’s success. Each athlete pushes each other hard in practice and will tell you they are the better three-point shooter of the pair.

The friendly rivalry between the two freshmen allows them to hold each other accountable daily in practice.

For Miller and McCarty, this season is about more than numbers and victories; it’s about developing under Houston’s experienced upperclassmen and setting themselves up to be the program’s future.

While minutes on the floor aren’t guaranteed, growth opportunities are plentiful for any budding contributor.

“I think what freshmen do best is make mistakes because to them basketball is a game of great plays and to me it’s a game of eliminating mistakes, so you have two counter thought processes going right away,” Sampson said. “Two of the most valuable lessons you can teach a young man is how to listen and follow instructions. That thing coming out of my mouth-that thing you hear is not something to cause vibrations inside your eardrum son. Those are words that are meant to be followed, and they have to learn that.”

