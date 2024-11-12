UH men’s basketball’s Roberts, Sharp, Cryer: Leaders on and off the court

In college basketball, leadership is often defined by talent and player performance on the court.

However, at UH, leadership has a deeper meaning. It is seen in dedicated players such as graduate forward J’Wan Roberts, redshirt junior guard Emanuel Sharp and graduate guard L.J. Cryer.

These athletes have navigated unique paths to become trusted leaders under coach Kelvin Sampson.

“We do a great job creating value in our players,” Sampson said. “Our players buy into our culture and we develop them as not only players but young men.”

Their journeys show how perseverance, hard work and a commitment to their community can create successful basketball players and inspiring leaders.

J’Wan Roberts

Roberts, a six-year veteran, leads the front court for the Cougars. Now entering his final season at UH, he is considered Houston’s captain.

Roberts was a three-star recruit and enrolled at UH on July 1, 2019. He began very low in the depth chart and needed time to develop into Sampson’s system.

“From my first day at Houston I knew this was a family-oriented program,” Roberts said. “The older guys would help me and they even showed me around the city.”

At the time, Roberts was mentored by former forwards Justin Gorham and Fabian White Jr, along with former guard DeJon Jarreau.

“Those guys took me under their wing, and now it’s my turn to carry the throne,” Roberts said.

Roberts averaged only 2.6 points and 4.4 rebounds per game through his first two seasons.

He gradually climbed the depth chart with more experience. His ability to learn from his mistakes and improve made him a key component of the Cougars’ success.

Roberts’ commitment to his development showcased his skills and earned him the trust of Sampson, who values players who play hard and pay attention to detail.

Roberts’ performance exploded his next two seasons averaging 9.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

Now in his last season at UH, Roberts has taken on a much more important role as he is not only just a talented player, but a leader for the Houston program.

“I remember my first years on campus and how difficult it was,” Roberts said. “I am now here for those guys just like I had guys here for me.”

A true leader not only guides others by words, but by embodying the values and actions they wish to see in those that they lead.

“The way he performs is how I want the game to be played,” coach Sampson said. “J’wan has developed into a winner, leader and a person that his teammates and coaches respect.”

Emanuel Sharp

Sharp is entering his third season at UH and is one of the most feared perimeter shooters in the country. He is already proving that this season, shooting 50% from behind the arc.

Sharp’s journey to success was very challenging. In his final year at Bishop McLaughlin Catholic high school, Sharp suffered a broken fibula and tore several ligaments in his ankle.

He made the decision to graduate high school early and enroll at Houston.

He spent his first year focusing on rehabilitating his ankle and making a full recovery.

“I spent most of that year getting healthy and really just learning from my coaches and teammates,” Sharp said. “I wanted to find a way to get better even if I wasn’t on the court.”

Sharp’s second year was not filled with expectations, but he wanted to do everything he could to help the team and learn from former guards Marcus Sasser and Jamal Shead.

“Even though I wasn’t playing much I still feel like I had a big role on the team,” Sharp said. “My role was to knock down open shots and guys like Jamal and Marcus really helped me improve.”

Sharp has always been known for his scoring ability, but this offseason he committed himself to becoming a more well-rounded player.

“This summer I really worked on my defense and that’s how I solidified my role on the team,” Sharp said.

Sharp’s commitment to elevating his game and learning from teammates and coaches paid off.

In the 2023-24 season, Sharp averaged 12.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. He also was second on his team in three pointers made with 82.

His commitment to defense also was seen on the court as he averaged 1.5 steals per game.

As a leader of his current team, he now focuses not only on his own improvement but also on developing the younger players who are the future of the program.

“It was nice coming into this program having guys that helped me out and taught me the culture,” Sharp said. “Now that I have been in these younger guy’s shoes, I want to be a mentor for them and help them in any way.”

L.J. Cryer

Leading the guards for the Cougars is fifth year guard Cryer who is one of Houston’s premier scoring threats this season. He is also one of 20 student-athletes named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Player of the Year preseason Watch List.

He played his first three seasons at Baylor, averaging 15.5 points per game in his final season, and was also a part of the 2021 team that won the NCAA Championship.

Cryer is known for his scoring ability, especially his three-point shot. He came to Houston to elevate his game defensively and play for a championship-contending basketball program.

He also reunited with former UH guard Jamal Shead who he grew up with

“I’ve known Jamal since the third grade,” Cryer said. “He is the best point guard in the country in my eyes and I’ve learned a lot from him.”

Cryer’s first season at UH was difficult for him to adjust to. Leaders of last year’s team took pride in taking in the highly rated transfer and teaching him the culture at Houston.

“Last season was a culture shock,” Cryer said. “I spent a lot of time learning about the coaches’ expectations from Jamal and J’wan.”

With the help of leaders from last year’s team, Cryer didn’t miss a beat. He led the team in points per game with 15.5 and three-pointers made with 112.

Going into his final year of college basketball, Cryer strives to develop the younger guys just like the teammates that helped him.

“Being a good example for the freshman is a big deal to me,” Cryer said. “I try to give them the same advice that helped me.”

Defining leadership

Leadership in basketball extends beyond individual stats or accolades; it also encompasses elevating those around you.

Sampson emphasizes a culture of accountability, and these players embody this attribute by consistently showing up and giving their best, as well as inspiring their teammates to do the same.

“Great leaders know that they create and drive culture,” Sampson said. “The culture is a reflection of their leadership.”

Roberts, Sharp and Cryer also consistently give back to their community. They show the importance of making an impact on those around you, illustrating that life is bigger than sports.

Houston basketball participates in several community service events every year such as Hoops for Hounds, volunteering at the American Cancer Society, and visiting children at the Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital.

The trio not only leads their team on the court but also prioritizes leading the team in bettering the community.

The journeys of Roberts, Sharp and Cryer at Houston exemplify what it means to be a leader in both basketball and life.

