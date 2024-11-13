Beyond the game: UH athletes lead in civic, community engagement

Last week, Houston Athletics showcased its commitment to community service and civic engagement through two events that highlighted student-athletes using their platform to inspire and mobilize others. From encouraging voter participation to giving back to the local community, these initiatives demonstrated the department’s focus on leadership.

“I want it to be defined as individuals who want to do more, not just for the university but for the community as a whole,” Houston’s athletic director Eddie Nuñez said. “I want everyone to say (the athletes) represent us with true passion and love to elevate everybody.”

Parade to the Polls

On Election Day, student-athletes in Houston’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee came together to participate in the Parade to the Polls. The athletes paraded from the Athletics Alumni Center to the polling location inside the Student Center South, holding signs with trendy slogans and encouraging their fellow students to cast their ballots. There were plenty of high-fives to celebrate with voters.

“I think it’s important to motivate college athletes to vote because we are the future of this democracy,” said redshirt senior golfer and president of SAAC Anna Economon. “If we can get them to start building healthy habits when it comes to civics, those will last a lifetime.”

Economon leads 33 student-athletes from all 17 sports who are committed to enhancing the student-athlete experience and connecting athletics with the broader student body. The voting innovation is part of the NCAA’s Civic Engagement Day.

“Here on campus, I think people look to athletes as role models,” said Ramsey Davis, a graduate forward on the soccer team. “Having opportunities to come out to the student center and motivate people to follow us gives us all a purpose.”

Community Service at the Boys and Girls Club

On Friday, community engagement for athletics continued as the Houston men’s basketball team volunteered at The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Houston. The service was a component of the Mattress Firm Battleground 2k24, which prioritizes athletes using their prominence to inspire youth.

Houston mentored the youth and worked to teach communication and confidence by working to craft personalized starting lineup celebrations. They also participated in a mock press conference with the participants.

“I think it’s a wonderful opportunity to remind our kids of the importance of giving back to the community,” coach Kelvin Sampson said. “We are not the chosen ones over here; we are just a basketball team with a bunch of kids trying to set themselves up for productive lives. Our job as coaches is to assist them along the way and take opportunities like this to use it as a life lesson.”

Through these experiences, the student-athletes are continuing to work to lead beyond the court, field and course and showcasing Houston’s commitment to creating leaders of tomorrow.

“We can be the best in everything we do, and that comes from caring for others,” Nuñez said.

