Students, professors express Donald Trump’s impact on UH

Donald J. Trump will become the 47th president of the United States after surpassing the 270 electoral votes needed.

This marks his return to the White House after losing to President Joe Biden in 2020.

Trump’s victory path became clear after he won all seven battleground states Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, according to CBS News.

In addition to his Electoral College win, Trump also won the popular vote with over 73.6 million votes, surpassing Harris by more than 4.2 million, according to The Associated Press.

This is the first time in 20 years that a Republican has won the popular vote.

“It was obviously a good night for Republicans with Donald Trump being elected,” said associate professor of political science Jennifer Clark. “If you look at some of the other elections, such as the US Senate, they were able to flip control, although some outcomes are still pending.”

The Cougar contacted multiple Republicans and Trump voters for comment, however, they refused to go on record.

Reactions among UH students

While some students rejoiced at the election results, others expressed deep concerns. Students were disappointed, particularly in regard to the impact on women and the LGBTQ+ community.

“My girlfriend is transgender, and so the results of the election have called into question whether she’ll be able to access healthcare at all,” said English senior Davis Brooks.

Students like Brooks worry about mass deportations and the potential federal ban on abortion, sharing concerns for people he knows will be harmed by both policies.

“My girlfriend has dreams of her own, and it breaks my heart that so much of the country only values her for her ability to give birth,” said mechanical engineering senior Daniel Villarreal.

Villarreal also criticized his fellow peers for a lack of empathy and how they felt content to use power solely for personal gains.

For many students, the results of the election were disheartening. There is a constant fear of the potential consequences for marginalized communities as well.

“When I woke up Wednesday morning, I was devastated,” said history junior Beka Stowell. “I’m queer and disabled, and with Trump winning, I know I am not safe in the US while he is president.”

UH’s future and immigration concerns

Clark, while acknowledging that Texas is a more conservative state, believes the University has not been significantly impacted by political shifts.

“Our legislature and governor have supported the University, so we haven’t faced significant cuts,” Clark said. “Our strong economy has also helped us weather financial challenges.”

However, Clark cautioned that changes to immigration policies, particularly regarding visas and international students, could affect the University’s diverse student body.



This could potentially be a cause of concern for UH as it promotes itself to be the second most ethnically diverse research university in the US.

UH has 33.1% white, 19.6% Asian/Pacific Islander, 23.5% Hispanic, 12.1% African American, 8.5% International, 0.3% Native American and 2.9% unspecified students. The University students represent more than 137 nations, according to the University profile.

Concerns regarding healthcare and development

Students also have concerns regarding the developments in the healthcare sector, particularly with Trump’s proposed cuts to the National Institutes of Health funding.

There is anxiety among students about the future of the country and its citizens for the next four years.

“I’m deeply terrified by the precedent of a rapist, felon and genuinely awful individual being elected to the highest office in our country not just once, but twice,” said biochemistry senior Grace Dreifuerst.

The election results signal a new era of political and personal uncertainty as President-elect Trump prepares to return to the White House.

The Latino vote

The Latino vote was a major topic of discussion, with reports indicating that about 45% of Latinos voted for Trump, according to NBC News.

“Trump spoke to Hispanic voters better than Kamala did, plain and simple,” said psychology senior Omar Bravo. “I don’t agree with everything Trump has to say, but I voted for him.”

Many Latinos like Bravo believe many moderate voters have left the Democratic Party, emphasizing that Latinos are not a monolith but rather a diverse group of people with various backgrounds and beliefs.

Bravo also pushed back against the stereotype that Hispanic men won’t vote for women, pointing to the election of female leaders like Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico’s first female president.

Republicans extend their reach in Texas

In the Senate race, incumbent Republican Ted Cruz defeated Democratic nominee Colin Allred, securing 53% of the vote.

Clark believes that it all boiled down to partisanship and Cruz’s alignment with Trump to secure his victory.

“People turned out for Trump and voted down the ticket Republican,” Clark said.

On Nov. 7, the UH Political Science Department hosted a Presidential Election Analysis by associate professor Jeronimo Cortina and professor Brandon Rottinghaus.

Cortina and Rottinghaus, who also co-host Houston Public Media’s Party Politics Podcast, discussed factors influencing the election outcome, emphasizing economic issues as a major motivator.

Despite raising significant campaign funds, Allred struggled to turn out voters in strong Democratic counties and major cities like Houston.

“I think the short answer in terms of motivation, which was really high this election, is that it’s the economy,” Rottinghaus said. “Prices are high, wage stagnation is increased and people are worried about their economic futures and as a result, they took the kind of punishment out on the Biden administration and Vice President Harris.”

The rural counties which tend to favor Republican candidates, helped propel Cruz to victory, Clark said.

The future of the Democratic party

Many students believe that the Democratic Party must reconsider their approach in order to connect and relate more with the citizens.

“If Democrats wanted a better result, then Biden should’ve dropped out sooner,” said political science senior Spencer Taylor.

At the UH event, Cortina and Rottinghaus suggested that the Democratic Party needs to engage in significant soul-searching to understand their recent losses.

The Democrats need to rethink their strategy and reconnect with working-class voters who have drifted away from the party.

Echoing concerns about the party’s future, the landscape of politics has shifted and Democrats have yet to adjust, Taylor said.

[email protected]