It’s not fair to expect the left to keep the peace post-election

As Americans grapple with tensions after this year’s divisive election, democrats are seemingly expected to spearhead peace-making efforts.

Conceding is a natural part of the political cycle, and there is no doubt that the country needs unity. Still, it is unrealistic to expect people to accept a candidate with a criminal record intent on stripping marginalized people of their rights.

Hate speech and blatant discrimination have drastically increased in the days leading up to and following Nov. 5. From visible offensive language on college campuses to online spaces seeing a surge of misogynistic speech, people are adopting and repeating the hateful rhetorics used on the campaign trail.

Citizens are rightfully scared about their own and their loved one’s livelihood. It is hard to have a civil conversation with someone who voted against women’s right to govern their bodies or in support of giving police immunity that could result in the terrorizing of black and brown communities.

Under the cheers and celebrations, thousands prepare for the worst and tend to the wounds of betrayal. Nearly 75 million voted red, reinforcing America’s individualist attitude. When those ballots were cast, women, people of color and members of the LGBTQ+ community were not considered.

Community is necessary among vulnerable communities, but allies in power are needed to make structural change. In the next administration, these allies are nowhere to be found.

Trump and his supporters avoid accountability by placing the burden of unifying the country on the losing party. In a literal sense, the criminal charges against him, including allegedly falsifying public records and disrupting the 2020 election, will likely be dropped. His exemptions will only worsen upon re-entering office and being supported by his largely influenced Supreme Court.

Following the example of the highest elected official in the nation, many now feel free to openly attack others under the guise of “freedom of expression.” Tolerance for this behavior continues a cycle of harm and fear.

The majority of Americans told future citizens and historians that an incompetent extremist is fit to govern the nation. Future students may accurately learn about it, if a future president overturns the upcoming one’s plans to censor academia.

Individual and collective reconciliation is hard. No simple solution exists to ease America’s division and the proposed ones do not seem fitting at this time.

Both parties and all citizens, once rage simmers, must deeply reflect on their biases and decisions. While not a pleasant activity, it is necessary to prompt change.

As citizens await the future, advocacy and protective efforts must continue. Many are vocal about their concerns during election years and should continue the momentum. Local activism may be more hopeful, where effects can be seen more easily at a smaller scale and decision-makers are accessible. Speaking to school boards, council members and state officials is just as impactful as voting.

Citizens need to be aware of their resources and rights, as state and national governments reform legislature that affect them. From education to healthcare access, people need to look out for themselves if governing bodies will not.

Anaya Baxter is an integrated communications junior who can be reached at [email protected]