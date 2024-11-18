Safety tips, precautions to navigate the college party scene

College is the time when most students are turn 21, but this right of passage comes with its precautions.

With the last football home game coming up this week, knowing how to navigate the party scene safely and efficiently will equip students to handle all sorts of situations.

Stay in a group

When people lose their sobriety, they can be heavily influenced because of lack of awareness. By knowing who and what a person can rely on adds security and decreases vulnerability.

“I have my group of friends, at least five or six people with me,” said computer science freshman Raonar Ahmed. “I don’t really think it’s like a concern for me, because they’re always with me.”

In any situation that includes one or more people being intoxicated, the possibility of having to take care of them might arise. Knowing the right precautions to take will help lead to safer situations.

“We have to be a team, so if everyone gets drunk, we’re here for them for help,” said technology leadership and innovation management sophomore Gabriel Pinto. “We support each other and so if they know I drive, then they can drink more.”

The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism estimates that about 1,519 college students, ages 18 to 24, suffer death from alcohol-related unintentional injuries, including motor vehicle crashes.

Assigning a designated driver before going out will allow an easy exit in case of emergencies without putting the lives of others at stake.

“Last time I went to a party, my friend got drunk, but I drove so I just took care of him,” Pinto said. “I took him to his house and everything was alright.”

Beware of what you are drinking

When at a party or bar, students need to be aware of how their drink gets to their hand.

Out of 6,000 students, 462 students reported that they had been drugged, according to a study conducted on dating and sexual violence among college students. A common outcome of being drugged was blacking out, which was reported in 69% of all cases.

If the drink does not have a sealed top or they did not see it go directly from the bar to their hand, there is a possibility of it being tampered.

“Don’t be afraid to say no to drinks that are bought for you,” said the Den general manager Bianca Fuentes. “Especially if you don’t see the bartender giving it to you and it’s just the person who bought it handing it.”

Stay educated, informed

A person’s body weight and type has a lot to do with alcohol tolerance. The more a person weighs, the more drinks they can handle.

Therefore, students need to be aware of their physical state before going out. Alcohol by itself has no nutritional value to the human body, thus leads to quicker and more dangerous effects.

“There’re new drinkers that don’t know how much they are able to drink or how much their body will allow before they get to the point of drunkenness,” Fuentes said. “Drinking water a lot in between drinks or eating food before helps soak up the alcohol to limit the effects later and especially the next day.”

Being aware of these physical limitations will prevent any unwanted situations and a clear headspace to find safety if needed.

When it comes to alcohol, it’s important to recognize the different types of intoxication, which can range from drowsy to aggressive behavior. In the case of the latter, involving authorities may be necessary to ensure safety.

“I know drunk people can be irrational and hard to deal with, so going to their friends first is always step one,” Fuentes said. “If they did come alone, offer food and non-alcoholic drinks, find out if they’re waiting on someone to come pick them up or if they are planning to get an Uber.”

Know how to ask for help

Searching for safety should not be led by an intoxicated mindframe; however, if a person finds themselves in an uncomfortable situation at a bar or possibly even at parties, there are discrete ways to ask the bartender for help.

Asking for an Angel shot will subtly signal any kind of danger or possible harm to the person who requested this fictional drink.

This drink comes in different forms, each one requesting different assistance. For an Angel shot neat, bar staff will escort the person to their car.

An Angel shot on shot on the rocks, the bar staff will order a rideshare service. An Angel shot with a lime, the police will be contacted.

