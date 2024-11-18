Shahzia Sikander talks about beheaded sculpture, vandalism

The Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts hosted an event on Oct. 31 at Moores Opera House, featuring artist Shahzia Sikander and Dr. Paul M. Farber as part of its School of Art Visiting Speaker Series.

Co-commissioned by Public Art UH System and Madison Square Park Conservancy, the 18-feet-tall bronze sculpture sparked controversy during its exhibition, particularly after it was vandalized on July 8, when an unidentified person beheaded it amid power outages caused by Hurricane Beryl.

Sikander chose not to repair the piece, explaining that some viewers had misinterpreted its symbolism. At the event, she further explained how the sculpture is about witnessing sight and sound that’s around it, making it an allegory to power and the relation of power to women.

“My intent was not specifically to comment on abortion or Supreme Court justices,” Sikander said in an interview with The New York Times. “It was to convey a broader message about women’s power in the justice system.”

Sikander’s frustration with UH

This was Sikander’s first public appearance at UH to discuss Witness, and she expressed frustration that the University had not provided her with opportunities to engage with students about the sculpture.

When it was time for Witness to be brought to UH, it was unclear whether the University had any interest in hosting it on campus, Sikander said.

“Suddenly there was a loss of interest in general,” Sikander said. “So my question is, ‘why bring the sculpture if you weren’t interested?”’

She welcomes the chance to speak with students to address their questions as silencing does no good to anyone or to the art, Sikander said.

UH’s defense

However, UH denies any form of censorship of the artist and the sculpture, affirming its commitment to freedom of expression.

“At no time did UH censor the artist or her work, nor did we yield to pressure from any group,” said Associate Vice Chancellor and Associate Vice President for Media Relations Shawn Lindsey. “Since the installation of Witness earlier this year, UH and Public Art UHS made every effort to collaborate with the artist and her representatives.”

The sculpture was placed in a prominent area of campus, and despite an unacceptable act of vandalism, complaints from some students and protests from outside groups, the exhibit ran as scheduled through the duration of the exhibit, Lindsey said

Sikander’s planned talk on Feb. 28 was canceled after she declined to attend, citing safety concerns.

The artist publicly stated on Feb. 29 on her Instagram that she did not request the cancellation of the event. However, she had already informed the Public Art UH System on Feb. 20 that she would not attend the event.

Her gallery representative also told UH on Feb. 9 that Sikander doesn’t want to get involved in any controversy and has no comments.

“We are proud to foster an environment where different perspectives can be expressed and encourage our community to engage in open discussions that challenge ideas and broaden our collective understanding,” Lindsey said.

Students’ opinion





Although some students and outside groups were unhappy with the installed sculpture, other students had a positive review and appreciated the message and value behind it.

“This sculpture is beautiful, but it gets a bad reputation because of people’s perceptions and personal beliefs,” said studio art junior Keren Lopez.

However, a common sentiment shared by students is how they believe that UH didn’t handle the situation well and didn’t take necessary steps to protect the artist.

“I went in sympathetic, but after the event, I was more baffled by UH’s response, of covering it with a blue tarp and postponing the opening ceremony,” said journalism senior Lex Frank.

Frank believes that after the event and the beheading incident, his opinion about the sculpture has evolved, and he would welcome Sikander’s return to UH.

“She showed images she drew inspiration from, and a lot of the pieces had feminine figures without heads,” Frank said. “The fact that it happened organically felt like life imitating art.”

The University reaffirmed its stance on free expression and emphasized how art serves as a powerful catalyst for dialogue, reflection and diverse interpretations which UH respects.

“The University stands firm on the principles of freedom of expression and has never censored this piece,” Lindsey said. “Witness sparked meaningful conversations and strong reactions, both positive and critical, which is exactly what thought-provoking art is meant to do.”

