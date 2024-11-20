Final serve: Cooke, Georgiades leave legacy with UH volleyball

In just a few days, graduate setter Annie Cooke and libero Kate Georgiades will don their UH volleyball uniforms one final time. The moment will mark the end of an era filled with collective and individual greatness.

“Every ounce of me has been poured out here,” Georgiades said. “It is like taking a wet rag and just squeezing it out. Everything I have ever loved has been poured into UH and this program.”

Both women were critical to Houston’s 2022 Sweet 16 run, the program’s first in 28 years, and ushered the team through its transition to the Big 12 beginning the following season.

Cooke currently is on pace to surpass Sami Sawyer for second on Houston’s all-time service aces list and is ranked third in assists. During her freshman year, the Woodlands, Texas native earned The American Freshman of the Year.

Meanwhile, Georgiades is just shy of 2,500 career digs, a fate only 26 Division I athletes have achieved. She has posted double-digit digs in every match this season and earned conference libero of the year honors every season with the Cougars.

Their dominant presence on the court began taking shape when they started playing together at TAV Houston Volleyball Club in 2017.

By that point, Cooke had played volleyball since she joined the YMCA, at the age of 10, however it was not until 16, that she began setting.

Georgiades on the other hand found her love for volleyball in middle school after spending time playing soccer.

Upon joining TAV, the girls traveled across the country together to compete and crafted a lifelong friendship.

In 2018, Georgiades committed to play at TCU, and in 2019 Cooke became coach Rehr’s first recruit at Houston.

In 2020, the girls graduated high school and prepared to spend the next part of their careers separated.

The distance did not stop them from talking daily during the freshman seasons. Cooke always checked up on Georgiades and learned she was not doing great in Fort Worth, Texas.

“We understand each other at our core, so I have never had to explain how I feel about anything,” Georgiades said.

Cooke continued to uplift her, and they often joked about reuniting in Houston.

Then, the Horned Frogs threw her name into the transfer portal, but she tried to keep her options open, not wanting her relationship with Cooke to influence her decision.

Ultimately, Georgiades fell in love with the Houston program, allowing her to reunite with her best friend for four more years.

“I think if you had told the 15-year-old versions of ourselves we would have probably cried,” she said.

Their journey reached its pinnacle in 2022 when the Cougars made their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2000. They defeated South Dakota in a five-set thriller in the first round. Before celebrating, the women prioritized a more important matter. They led a prayer circle with the Coyotes for a player who had suffered a serious injury during the match.

“It was impactful to come together in the volleyball community and pray over someone and showcase it’s greater than sports,” Cooke said.

As they have continued to grow as leaders, they showcase the balance between relentless hard work and genuine care for others, and their teammates have taken notice.

“Annie brings a big light to our team. She is always making someone laugh or saying something that is encouraging, (and Kate) is always going to push me to be my best,” freshman outside hitter Lily Baron said.

With time running out, this duo hopes they have done enough in their five-year volleyball careers to inspire those who come after them.

“I just pray and hope that throughout this time and the volleyball career I have had here, people just want to emulate the hustle the work ethic and grit that I play with,” Georgiades said.

However, they would not be the leaders they are today if it wasn’t for those who came before them and set the standard of excellence.

“During my freshman year, I had a lot of upperclassmen who led me and showed me what discipline and effort looked like,” Cooke said. “Now, as an upperclassman, I have instilled that wisdom and showed the underclassman what it looks like to love other people well and bring people together.”

As it comes to an end, they will spend their final days doing what they do best, caring for others and leaving it all on the floor. This experience has shaped them into mature and dedicated individuals, but in turn, they have also left a permanent mark on UH volleyball set to impact those who come after them.

“They’re like my daughters,” Rehr said. “There are things we do to take care of each other. It’s kind of comforting. The thing is, the legacy is coming to an end soon, and it’s time to start building the next one.”

