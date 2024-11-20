Men’s golf wraps fall season, looks ahead to spring

Houston men’s golf is in the midst of its fall break before it starts the spring season at the Border Olympics at Laredo Country Club on Feb.17-18, 2025.

In March, the men will head to the Cabo Collegiate on March 2 through 4 before returning home to compete in the All-American Intercollegiate. They will round out the month with the Valspar Collegiate Invitational on March 24 and 25, and Thunderbird Intercollegiate on April 11 and 12, which concludes just weeks before the Big 12 Championships on April 22 through 24.

In their last tournament of the fall season, the Cougars earned a second-place finish in the White Sands WVU Invitational at the Ocean Golf Club Course. This was the second top-two-team finish for the Cougars during the fall season, with the first being the season opener Argent Financial Classic.

Junior Hudson Weibel had three straight rounds in the 60’s and finished second with a total of 16-under 200. Senior Wolfgang Glawe continued his impressive season with a UH record of 63 in the first round of Friday, and a final result of fourth with a score of 12-under 204.

Senior Jacob Borow ended up tied for 13th with his score of 210 and sophomore Chi Chun Chen placed 25th at 214.

Weibel, Glawe, Borow and Chen all finished with 3-under scores which gave the Cougars Sunday’s second-lowest round at 276 and their overall score of 40-under 824.

