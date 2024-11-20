Milos Uzan steps up as Houston’s new floor general

Junior point guard Milos Uzan came to UH to fill the empty guard spot, created when former Houston guard Jamal Shead was drafted by the Toronto Raptors this summer.

“Milos is probably the biggest beneficiary because he walks into a for-certain role,” coach Kelvin Sampson said.

With the role comes what seems to be a lot of pressure, taking a spot held by one of Houston’s best players in program history, is not for the weak.

But Sampson doesn’t need Uzan to be the next Shead; he needs him to be himself.

“Every year we lose really good players,” Sampson said. “I haven’t thought about replacing Jamal. We do not replace players, we just try to make our team better.”

Journey to Houston

Uzan decided to transfer from Oklahoma to Houston in April 2024.

He hails from Las Vegas, Nev., and is the son of Mike and Frances Harris Uzan. He has two brothers, Capri and Julian, and one sister, Haley.

Uzan’s oldest brother Julian played for USC and his other brother, Capri, recently transferred from Vanguard University to the University of Providence.

“I learned a lot from watching my siblings play when I was young,” Uzan said. “Capri always tells me to keep elevating my game and I respect him for that.”

Growing up, Uzan played basketball, football and soccer. He realized quickly that basketball was his favorite sport, and he also wanted to play for his dad.

He played AAU basketball with Dream Vision and Vegas Elite and also played for Desert Pines High School, where his dad was the head coach.

When the pandemic hit in 2020, Uzan transferred to California Prolific Prep. For his senior year, Uzan played at Dream City Christian.

Uzan averaged 13 points, six assists and five rebounds per game in his high school career. He also took care of business in the classroom as he made the honor roll all four years.

Success at Oklahoma

Out of 10 Division I offers, Uzan accepted his final offer from Oklahoma and signed with the team on Oct. 21, 2021.

He appeared in 32 games as a freshman and started 24 of them. In his freshman season, he averaged 7.6 points, three assists, 2.7 rebounds and shot 41% from behind the arc.

His performance in his first year at Oklahoma earned him a spot on the 2023 Big 12 All-Freshman Team.

In his sophomore season, he was the only Sooner to start all 32 games.

He averaged 9.0 points, 4.4 assists and 3.4 rebounds.

He scored 10 or more points in 14 games last year. His biggest improvement was his defense, where he averaged over one steal a game.

Houston faced off against Uzan and the Sooners on March 2, 2024, and Sampson got a glimpse of Uzan’s talent in Norman as the Cougars escaped with a close 87-85 victory.

“You are either a point guard or you are not, and that’s why we have only had three of them here in 10 years,” Sampson said. “Milos is a true point guard.”

Fast start at UH

Uzan brings a unique set of skills to UH. The director of basketball scouting for 247 Sports, Jerry Meyer, rated Milos as a four-star transfer coming out of Oklahoma and complimented him because of his measurables.

“He’s a smooth, athletic player with a burst that helps him create separation and generate steals,” Meyer said. “Also is a strong shooter from deep, he finishes at the rim with either hand and excels in the midrange. He’s a creative passer, handles the ball well and is a crafty defender who excels at disrupting passing lanes.”

Houston sought Uzan not just for his athletic ability, but also for how he carried himself as a person.

“I know the kids we recruit are a culture fit for our program,” Sampson said. “One reason kids choose to come here is because we do a good job creating value with them.”

The culture Sampson has created at Houston has made it an attractive destination for athletes from around the country.

Now, with the implementation of NIL and the transfer portal, it has become much easier for athletes to find their desired program without any penalties.

“If you are not utilizing the transfer portal today, then you are getting behind,” Sampson said. “The portal has been great for us.”

So far, Uzan has improved in every facet of his game to begin the 2024-25 season. He is averaging 10.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and shooting 52% from the field and 50% from behind the arc. His other stats have seen an uptick as well, as he is averaging 2.0 steals, 0.3 blocks. He has decreased his turnovers to just 1.7 a game.

Uzan credits the entirety of the coaching staff and associate head coach Quannas White for the improvement in his game this season.

“Coach Q holds me to a higher standard every day, and that’s what Houston is as a program,” he said.

He also praises his teammates, graduate guard L.J. Cyrer and redshirt junior guard Emanuel Sharp, for teaching him the UH culture.

“L.J. is the leader of the guards and he has helped me the most,” Uzan said. “Emanuel has been great at encouraging me as well.”

Eyes on the NBA

As Uzan continues to improve his skills on the court and run the offense for the Cougars, he has his sights set on his next step after college.

“Coach has the blueprint and my end goal is to play in the NBA,” Uzan said. “It is good to see what guys like Jamal have accomplished in their career and I want to follow in their footsteps.”

Houston’s reputation for developing young talented players and transforming them into professional athletes was a huge reason why Uzan came to play for the Cougars.

Since 2017, UH has produced five NBA draft picks: guard Damyean Dotson, guard Quentin Grimes, guard Marcus Sasser, forward Jarace Walker and most recently, guard Jamal Shead.

Continuing the legacy

As Uzan continues to develop as Houston’s point guard, his journey reflects not just his individual talent, but the program’s ability to develop players.

With the guidance of Sampson and his staff, Uzan is poised to take on the challenge of being Houston’s next point guard.

“All the greats that play here are unique in their own way,” White said. “There is no doubt in my mind that Milos is going to have an outstanding career here.”

As Uzan’s game grows, so does his potential. Whether it’s the leadership of his teammates like Cryer and Sharp, or the demanding but supportive coaching staff, Uzan’s development illustrates the program’s commitment to making players better both on and off the court.

With his eyes set on excelling in college and eventually playing in the NBA, Uzan is on track to follow in the footsteps of previous Cougar greats. With Houston’s track record of developing future pros, his path looks brighter than ever.

“I chose Houston because it’s the place where I could become the best version of myself,” Uzan said. “The time they put in here and the pieces they have elevate my game so it’s a good fit.”

As he takes on this new chapter at UH, Uzan will be a key figure in continuing the legacy of excellence at Houston.

