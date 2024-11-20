Students at UH promoting safe sex, affordable women’s reproductive heath care products

The lack of conversation about safe sex has halted the awareness of using contraceptives. 56% of unintended pregnancies in the United States result from not using contraceptives, according to statistics.

Safe sex goes beyond the social stigma of a form of entertainment or abstinence. The mental and physical health of each person is the starting point in each practice.

The available services at UH are not only ready to provide these contraceptives, but even to educate and supply health support.

Services available at UH

Over the past year, almost half of the visits received to the Women and Gender Resource Center were for condoms, menstrual and other safe sex products.

Last academic year, students visited the WGRC over 2,600 times to obtain resources, said director of WGRC Laura Zavala-Membreno.

In 2024 so far, the Student Health Center and Campus Pharmacy provided 50 different types of contraceptives in pills, injections or even vaginal ring form. They also conducted more than 15,000 sexually transmitted infections tests in 2023, according to SHC.

“If you are here in Texas and don’t know what to do, you’re like ‘Okay, I have an issue or unwanted pregnancy,’ and legally, we cannot advise on anything,” said assistant director of nursing at SHC Stephany Arnett. “Our hands are tied right now, so we’re trying to reach students before anything like that happens.”

SHC is partnering with the AIDS Healthcare Foundation to provide free testing and treatment for students without insurance. There will be free STI testing on the first week of Dec. 2024 for World AIDS Day.

New resources the SHC will provide include long acting reversible contraceptives, intrauterine devices and other implants. This is project is currently work in progress and is estimated to release early next year.

Vending machines will also be available on campus stocked with general hygiene supplies, over the counter medications, STI testing kits, emergency contraception and possibly even menstrual cups. These will potentially be available on campus by Jan. 2025.

“I was a single mom commuting back and forth from Sugar Land to Galveston and didn’t have a job because it was a nursing school,” Arnett said. “I would like more free services because I know the costs of such services are really high and a burden on students. I was there and we’ve all been there.”

Free condoms are available at the SHC during regular business hours or from the Condoms for Coogs Dispenser in the lobby anytime during the Health 2 Building hours.

UH Wellness Center also provides services for safe sex by providing education to help students make informed choices about sexual health, relationships, consent and abstinence.

Free internal, external condoms and copies of “Coog’s Guide to Safer Sex” can be found there.

There is an aspect to this exercise that goes beyond physical, emotional and mental effects that are key to creating a safe environment.

“Encouraging open, empowering conversations around relationships and safe sex supports greater control over personal choices,” said interim director of UH Wellness Suzy Harrington. “We emphasize the mental health benefits of partner discussions and informed choices.”

If feelings of discomfort or anxiety arise, students have every right to back out.

Pushbacks

With living in Texas and the outcome of this past election, students have felt some pushback when it comes to normalizing the conversation of safe sex.

Currently, Texas has imposed severe restrictions on reproductive choices, including banning nearly all access to abortions, limiting access to birth control for minors and not requiring mandatory sex education in schools.

“Especially after the election result, I think it might be a little hard to fully advocate for anything related to sex, reproduction and reproduction rights,” said biology sophomore Ana Martin Russi. “It might get harder in the coming years, but I’m hoping that everyone still stands for what they believe in.”

Some unknown factors may include if an individual is above 150 lbs and may have to take two plan B’s, and if they’re over 190 lbs, Plan B may not work at all.

A myth students found is how people who are pregnant or get STDs are not necessarily always promiscuous. Some are in long-term relationships, victims of assault or experiencing other special circumstances.

“The largest misconception we encounter is the ‘it doesn’t affect me,’ mentality,” said biology junior and founder of Cougars for Choice Aihanuwa Ale-Opinion. “Students of all genders, sexualities, ages and relationship statuses have a stake in protecting the reproductive health of themselves and others.”

Continuing the conversation

Students at UH have already made an impact by making their voices heard. Cougars for Choice, a coalition of student organizations advocating for increased reproductive resources on campus, have started a petition with over 1200 signatures.

The core demands of this petition includes UH to provide generic plan B to students at a more affordable price, free condoms in University bathrooms and wanting a sliding scale insurance plan at the University health center.

Students have voiced their concerns like how free condoms were only available during business hours in certain offices, the embarrassing feeling while getting free products in public and plan B, other birth control options and reproductive healthcare being too expensive.

Reproductive health on campus, in the state and country should be administered. By continuing conversation about safe sex, people of all backgrounds can take the steps to protect themselves.

“We wrote the petition after organizing roundtable discussions with students about their reproductive health needs and listened to their concerns,” Ale-Opinion said.

These resources are here for the betterment of the students. Dismissing a person’s health or overall well being can lead to greater consequences. Students can contact the Student Health Center at (713) 743-5151 or visit their location at Health 2 4849 Rd.

Students can also contact the WGRC at (832) 842-9472 or visit them at 4465 University Dr Rm B12 and the UH Wellness center can be at (713) 743-5430 or 4500 University Dr.

