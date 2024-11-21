Column: The 2024 women’s soccer awards

Another year means another season in the books for the ladies in scarlet red. There were highlights and lowlights, joyful victories and heartbreaking defeats.

With that being said, soccer beat writer Sean Paul takes a look at what the Cougars offered this season, honoring the best players and best moments of 2024.

Best performance: Juliet Moore’s hat trick vs Texas State

Hat tricks are arguably the best feeling to have in a soccer match and on Sept. 1 against Texas State, senior midfielder Juliet Moore accomplished just that.

“It was a long time coming,” said Moore. “It wasn’t something that happened overnight. I think it was a lot of hard work, and also a lot of encouragement from the team.”

Juliet gave the Coogs a 2-0 lead 20 minutes into the match, but the Bobcats tied only seven minutes into the second half. But Moore would score a volley for her third goal to give Houston a 3-2 win.

It was the first hat trick in Cougar history since Sept. 23, 2016, when Desiree Brown scored three against New Mexico State.

“It’s cool and I’m very happy,” said Moore, when asked how it feels to be a part of UH history.

Best goal: Alexis Fowlkes

The Cougars scored only 11 goals this season, so picking the best goal was tough. But Alexis Fowlke’s absolute stunner of a goal vs Arizona takes the cake.

In the 52nd minute of the hotly contested Big 12 matchup, the ball got loose near the Wildcats’ penalty box. Alexis came out of nowhere and took the shot, which rocketed itself into the back of the net to score the only goal of the match to give UH a 1-0 victory.

Freshman goalkeeper Maggie Manning, who played in goal in that match, couldn’t believe what she saw.

“At first, I didn’t think it was going in because I couldn’t see a thing. And then I saw the ball hit the back of the net, and I was overwhelmed with joy,” Manning said.

Best moment: UH beats Arizona for first Big 12 win since Oct. 8, 2023

Before their Oct. 13 home game against the Wildcats, the Cougars had a ten-winless streak in Big 12 matches, with their last win in conference play dating back to Oct. 8, 2023, when they beat the Kansas Jayhawks 2-0.

But on this day, Houston would achieve their best victory of the season thanks to a Fowlkes goal and a wonderful performance from Manning in goal.

Newcomer of the year: Maggie Manning

When Manning found out she would be taking over starting goalkeeper duties for the rest of the season, she immediately felt the pressure. While she struggled early, she gained a lot of confidence throughout the season.

She also had her best game in her young, college career against the aforementioned Arizona Wildcats, where she made a career-high nine saves, including a saving penalty, on route to her first clean sheet.

“Every save I get, I get more confidence. I have the strength to get the next one and the next one,” said Manning.

Best defensive player: Alex Whitcraft

The defense was a major weak point for Houston, as they conceded 38 goals in 17 games or 2.24 goals per game.

But there were some, such as senior defender Alex Whitcraft. Manning said that Whitcraft was one of two defenders she had the most trust with on the field.

“We were constantly communicating with each other. I know Alex vs Cincinnati made one save off the goal line. That was crazy,” Manning said.

Best offensive player and MVP: Juliet Moore

Finally, rounding off our awards is Juliet Moore, who takes both Season MVP and Best Offensive Player. Moore played 16 games this season, scored five goals and compiled 10 points, which are both team highs.

When asked what the strongest part of her game was during the season, Moore says it all comes down to confidence.

“I struggled with that early on, and eventually it just became you have the ability, you have the skills to trust in it. I think that was a big part of it,” Moore said.

