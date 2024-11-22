Kappa Sigma fraternity at UH accused of hazing, facing interim suspension

Editor’s note: The use of a racial slur is mentioned in the article. The choice to include it in the article is essential to understanding the context of the event in which it was mentioned.

The UH Pi Epsilon chapter of the Kappa Sigma fraternity is currently facing an ongoing investigation by the Dean of Students and is on an interim suspension, until further notice.

The fraternity is accused of violating the University’s Student Code of Conduct and engaging in multiple hazing activities during the spring 2023 and fall 2024 semesters, according to documents acquired by The Cougar.

Allegations, Pound Island party, scavenger hunt

Kappa Sigma is charged with sections 3.1 Aiding and Abetting, 3.2 Complicity, 3.5 Disruption/Obstruction, 3.10 Hazing, 3.11 Mental or Bodily Harm, 3.15 Photographing or Videotaping and 3.24 Violation of UH/UHS Policies & Procedures, under the Code of Conduct.

The activities mentioned in the report include having an incoming member run naked through campus property down Wheeler Street and members engaging in disruptive behaviors, such as yelling, cursing and aggressively lunging at a party attendee.

The document also mentions an incident that occurred on Sept. 28, 2024, where two African-American women felt targeted by fraternity members at the Kappa Sigma Pound Island party.

“As African American women, we felt disrespected, marginalized and unsafe,” said the victim in the complaint filed to the Dean of Students. “We believe no one should have to experience this.”

Inappropriate comments such as, “Yo pledges, why you n***** sitting on the couch?” were made and the member had to be physically restrained from causing harm or escalating the situation.

“Additionally, the two pledges present did not react to (redacted name)’s use of the racial slur,” the victim said. “Their indifference to the language used suggests that this type of behavior may not be an isolated incident, but something that is normalized within this fraternity environment.”

The documents also talked about the fraternity initiating a new member scavenger hunt requiring men to complete humiliating, degrading and inappropriate tasks.

The tasks included challenging a “crackhead” to a dance battle, buying a pregnancy test and a coat hanger, asking the “two fattest guys” to race in a 40-yard dash, someone kissing a random girl and getting heinous pornographic content.

The complaints by the victims were supported by video and photographic evidence.

Consequences of the interim suspension

The interim suspension prohibits the fraternity from participating in activities, organizing events and acting as a recognized student organization on campus.

They are not allowed to conduct or attend University functions, recruitment events, philanthropy events, organization meetings of any type, as well as off-campus activities of any type without the expressed permission from the Dean of Students Office.

Next steps

As a student organization, their case will be heard by the University Hearing Board. The investigation is ongoing and involves fact-gathering and multiple interviews.

If the complaints are found to have merit, discipline and sanctions will be handled through the Student Conduct process as described in the Student Handbook, according to associate vice chancellor and associate vice president of media relations Shawn Lindsey.

[email protected]