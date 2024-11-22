The internet has made news far too stressful

Before social media apps such as Instagram or X, the way people consumed election news fostered a sense of community, balanced discourse and thoughtful engagement in stark contrast to today’s fast-paced and often polarizing media landscape.

People still had to find a way to get election news, and this process was cultivated to their specific communities. They could form their own opinions based on their culture and customs within small communities rather than through sensationalized, often biased news.

This practice was also much less stressful with news on paper. There was a distinct lack of polarization we’ve become so used to.

“It’s making it easier to avoid politics for those disinterested… Its proliferation of one-sided information is polarizing politics, and it has pressured traditional news media to produce faster, more scandal-driven, less researched news,” said Harvard assistant professor Sunshine Hillygus.

Grabbing newspapers from local libraries, and subscribing to Sunday-only paper editions or newsletters will lead to more up-to-date information about the country and the world because traditional papers are not algorithmic.

The newspaper cannot customize what’s on the front page; it simply shows articles with more digested takes.

In the past, newspapers were the primary means of disseminating news, playing a crucial role in shaping public opinion during a time of rising literacy among the general population. This increased reading comprehension fostered greater political awareness with newspapers serving as a focused source of information.

While misinformation and sensationalism certainly existed, the absence of modern technology meant the spread of such ideas was far less ubiquitous or amplified than in today’s online environment where even unfounded ideas can rapidly gain traction across global platforms.

Before the internet era, community meetings, town halls and local debates were foundational to political life. These gatherings allowed individuals to express concerns, hear differing perspectives and engage directly with political candidates.

In May of 1860, forty thousand visitors descended upon Chicago, drawn by the festive excitement surrounding the Republican National Convention.

Dozens of trains carried the delegates and supporters of America’s youngest political party to America’s fastest-growing city. All along the routes, crowds gathered at every station, sounding their enthusiasm for the Republican cause with brass bands and volleys of common fire.

This and similar examples illustrate how news traveled across the United States—not on bright, algorithmic screens that cause turbulent emotions, but with excitement and human connection. These methods bonded people together rather than driving them apart over the nuances of politics and controversies.

From the deliberate pace of newspapers to the communal nature of town halls, historical methods of political engagement highlight the importance of fostering thoughtful, balanced and community-oriented discourse.

Reflecting on these practices offers a reminder of the value of slowing down, engaging with diverse perspectives and staying grounded in our communities. In doing so, we can better navigate today’s fast-paced media landscape and reclaim a sense of balance in our political and personal lives.

Melissa Unlu is a computer science senior who can be reached at [email protected]