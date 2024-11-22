Week 13 preview: UH football must blue out Baylor to keep bowl hopes alive

The Houston Cougars will take on the Baylor Bears as they debut their “Houston Blue” uniforms on senior night.

“Incorporating ‘Houston Blue’ into our uniforms is a powerful way to celebrate the city’s rich history,” Houston athletic director Eddie Nuñez said.

The Cougars last wore blue in the 2023 season opener before a lengthy legal battle with the NFL, but the redesigned blue brand reflects the powerful ties the city of Houston has to the color.

“From iconic blue street markers to the Houston Police Department’s signature blue police cars and helicopters, this color holds a special place in the heart of Houstonians,” Nuñez said.

High Stakes Matchup

Now, the 4-6 Cougars hope to gather enough fan engagement as they fight to stay in the running for a bowl game, needing two more wins to reach the six win eligibility threshold.

If they lose, they will miss out on the chance to extend their season game for a second straight year. This would be the first time that has happened since UH went six consecutive seasons without a bowl game appearance from 1997-2002.

“I just want to play as good as we can against Baylor,” coach Willie Fritz said. “If you are looking ahead or in the rearview mirror, then you’re probably not gonna have the success you want to have.”

Rivalry back in H-Town

Saturday’s home game will mark the first time in 29 years that the Cougars and the Bears will face off in Houston. Their previous matchup in the city occurred on Oct.14, 1995, in the Astrodome, where Baylor defeated Houston 47-7.

This matchup is as even as you can get with an overall 14-14-1 record. With this historic rivalry renewed last season, one can expect a hard-fought matchup to claim a winning record against their opponent.

Houston won the most recent matchup against the Bears last season in a narrow 25-24 road victory. Each team looks very different from last year and will have to rely on newfound weapons in the matchup this season.

Key Matchups and Stats

During their four-game winning streak, Baylor’s offense has been firing on all cylinders. They have been averaging almost 46 points a game over this stretch and have been balanced on their rushing and air attacks.

Redshirt freshman running back Bryson Washington is the clear leader of the backfield. After struggling early in the season, he has turned on the jets during this streak, rushing for over 100 yards and scoring multiple touchdowns in three of his last four games. He also averaged over seven yards per carry during that span.

Sophomore running back Dawson Pendergrass has been very effective as well during this stretch averaging 9.8 yards per carry.

Houston’s defense has given up 11 rushing touchdowns and has allowed an average of 131 rushing yards per game.

Leading the offense for the Bears is junior quarterback Sawyer Robertson. In 2024, Robertson has thrown for 2,112 yards and 20 touchdowns while only giving up four interceptions. He ranks sixth in the nation with a total QBR of 84.9.

Junior wide receiver Josh Cameron is the main downfield threat for the Bears. He has racked up 34 receptions for 525 yards and eight touchdowns this season.

Baylor is ranked second in the Big 12 in total offense, while Houston is ranked last.

Sophomore quarterback Zeon Chriss has been the highlight on offense this year for the Cougars. Since he was named the started, he has thrown for 542 yards and four touchdowns. Most of his damage comes on the ground, with 349 rushing yards this season.

UH’s leading rusher is freshman running back Re’Shaun Sanford II with 376 yards.

The Cougar’s main receiving threats are junior wide receivers Joseph Manjack IV and Stephon Johnson. Manjack IV has hauled in 19 receptions for 326 yards and has also caught a pass in his last 29 games. Stephon has caught 24 passes for 294 yards.

A common theme of the Cougar’s season is their struggle to convert in red zone opportunities. UH has scored on just 57.9 percent of their red zone trips, ranking them last in FBS, and only 31.6 percent of those trips resulted in touchdowns.

With the Cougars’ lack of offensive firepower this season, the Houston team’s strong suit has been defense. UH is ranked 5th in the Big 12 in total defense this season.

Baylor’s head coach Dave Aranda mentioned in a press conference on Tuesday that the Cougars’ defensive front line is the best Baylor has encountered all year.

The unit has picked up nine interceptions, 17 sacks and recovered four fumbles this season, and is ranked 37th in the nation allowing 22.5 points per game and 19th with 320.7 opponent yards per game.

On the other hand, Baylor’s defense checks in at No. 12 in the Big 12 in total defense. They are allowing 27.6 points per game and are giving up 386.3 opponent yards per game.

These teams will both rely on their strengths and seek to take advantage of each other’s weaknesses. Baylor will look to continue its hot streak on offense and challenge the Cougars’ defense.

“Baylor is a really good overall team,” Fritz said. “We are going to have to go out and play really well Saturday night and limit mistakes in order to win.”

Houston takes on Baylor on Saturday, Nov. 29 at 6 p.m. at TDECU Stadium.

