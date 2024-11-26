Kate Georgiades digs up history in UH volleyball’s heartbreaking loss

Graduate libero Kate Georgiades delivered an outstanding performance with 36 digs, bringing her to a career milestone of 2,500 digs in Houston’s heartbreaking five-set loss against the TCU inside Schollmaier Arena on Nov. 20, 2024.

Georgiades joins only 26 other Division I volleyball players to reach this feat, becoming the first to do so in a Big 12 program.

In the decisive fifth set, the Cougars jumped to an 8-5 lead but couldn’t keep the Horned Frogs in check.

TCU quickly rallied back to even the set at 12-all. Houston put together a 3-0 run and nearly pulled off an upset victory, but the Horned Frogs claimed four of the match’s next five points to put the Cougars away for good.

Houston lost the frame 18-16. The tough loss brings its overall record to 11-14, 6-9 Big 12.

It was a night of double-doubles for the Cougars. Graduate outside hitter Julianna Dalton posted the second of her career with 11 kills and 10 digs.

Graduate outside hitter Angela Grieve followed with 16 kills and 14 digs, marking her 12th double-double of the season.

Graduate setter Annie Cooke added 42 assists and 11 digs and redshirt sophomore middle blocker Ella Wendel posted a career-high nine kills and three blocks.

The opening frame saw the Horned Frogs jump to a 7-4 lead. Houston used two runs to chip away at the deficit and eventually took a one-point lead at 16-15. The Cougars seemed to be in control, extending the lead to 23-19.

However, TCU refused to go away quietly. The Horned Frogs claimed the next five points to grab a one-point advantage, threatening to snatch the opening set, but the Cougars managed to fend off the attack and take the set 27-25.

To start the second set, TCU again rushed to an early 6-4 lead. Houston showed resolve and evened the set at 7-7. It was a game of back-and-forth until the Cougars used a 3-0 run to grab a one-point edge at 22-21.

The Horned Frogs fought back once again and forced a set point. However, UH quickly responded with a 4-0 run, claiming the set victory 26-24.

Houston maintained momentum by taking an early five-point lead to open the third set but wasn’t able to hang on to the advantage. TCU stormed back to even the set at 12-12 before using a 6-3 stretch to take control of the set for good, going on to win the frame 25-18.

The Horned Frogs quickly took over the fourth, claiming an early nine-point lead to set the tone for the rest of the frame. Houston did not have an answer as TCU went on to claim the set victory at 25-14 and force the fifth and final set.

