No. 6 Houston men’s basketball falls to No. 9 Alabama in overtime

No. 6 Houston men’s basketball lost to No. 9 Alabama 85-80 in overtime, Tuesday in the opener of the Player’s Era Tournament in Las Vegas, Nev.

Graduate guard L.J. Cryer tied his career high of 30 points; however, it wasn’t enough as he missed his final eight shots in crunch time.

The Cougars failed to execute in the overtime period, with freshman guard Mercy Miller scoring Houston’s lone two points after graduate guard Mark Sears hit a go-ahead 3-pointer to start overtime. He finished the game with 24 points.

Foul trouble plagued Houston, forcing them to play overtime without redshirt junior guard Emanuel Sharp and junior point guard Millos Uzan, who fouled out in regulation on 12 minutes of play. Additionally, graduate forward J’Wan Roberts and Ja’Vier Francis both had four fouls by the end of the contest.

“There is a fine line between winning and losing,” coach Kelvin Sampson said. “Tonight showed that.”

The second half was a true test for Houston, who fought back after trailing by eight with 8:53 remaining.

Uzan hit his first 3-pointer of the game to cut the deficit to four before picking up his fifth foul. Cryer followed with a 3-pointer to spark a 10-0 run, that gave Houston a 69-65 lead.

With 47 seconds left, Sharp fouled out and joined Uzan on the bench, sending Alabama’s graduate guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. to the line, where he tied the game at 78.

Throughout the game, Houston showed promise defensively, holding Alabama to 36.9% from the field, tallying 10 steals and 10 blocks, with sophomore forward Joseph Tugler having his hand on eight of those blocks. He became the first Cougar to collect ten since Emmaunel Adife secured eight in 2005.

Houston will look to regroup before facing Notre Dame on Wednesday night.

[email protected]