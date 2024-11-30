Family ties: Houston’s McCutchin brothers navigate football together

The odds of siblings playing for the same Division I football team are slim, some might call it just a dream. But for Houston football’s McCutchin brothers, it’s a reality.

During the past two seasons, UH has featured not one but two McCutchins on their roster: junior defensive back Latrell McCutchin Sr. and sophomore linebacker Latreveon “Tre Tre” McCutchin.

The unique experience never crossed the duo’s mind, with a two-year age gap the idea never seemed plausible.

“Before it happened, I didn’t think we would ever be on the same team again,” Latrell McCutchin Sr said.

The brothers use their connection as a chance to help each other grow, not just as athletes but as leaders. Aware of their rare position, they embrace the opportunity to challenge one another while also inspiring family back in their hometown of Austin, Texas.

“Everybody’s looking at us; looking up to us, especially because we got so many younger cousins, younger siblings,” Latrell McCutchin Sr. said. “We’re a big motivation for the trenches”.

Coming from a background where nothing is given and everything is earned, they carry that weight proudly without feeling pressure.

Now that they have embraced the bright lights of college football together, helping the Cougars to a strong defensive season, Latrell McCutchin Sr. has posted 30 tackles and one forced fumble, while Latreveon ‘Tre Tre’ McCutchin has added 11 tackles and two sacks in the still ongoing campaign.

This isn’t the first time the duo got to share the field as teammates and brothers as they did so at Lyndon Baines Johnson Early College High School in Austin, Texas.

A two-way player in high school, Latrell McCutchin Sr. began receiving attention from college scouts in his freshman year.

As the eldest of the McCutchin siblings, he doesn’t remember a time when football wasn’t a major factor in his life.

“I’ve been playing since I came out of the womb,” he said. “I was on a team at 3 years old”.

By the end of his high school career, Latrell McCutchin Sr. won district Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore, collecting 16 catches for 307 yards.

He continued to shine in his senior year of high school, recording 325 receiving yards and five touchdowns on offense while adding 40 tackles and three interceptions on defense.

That was the year the McCutchin siblings would first compete together for their high school

Enter Latreveon McCutchin, affectionately known as “Tre Tre” by family and friends. He began playing football at 5 years old but didn’t develop a true love for the sport until a family Halloween. That year, his mother made a pivotal decision to purchase him a football player costume and took him to watch his older brother’s game. Since that day, his passion has only grown.

He made the varsity team in his sophomore year of high school, while his time on the field was limited as he was still earning his stripes with the team and trying to pave his path.

“The first two years were kind of gray for me, I didn’t know what I was going to do or what the next step was,” he said.

By his junior year the pieces started to collectively fall into place, the high schooler began receiving his first college offers.

In his senior year, Latreveon “Tre Tre” McCutchin would earn a unanimous all-team selection for the district. In a single game he returned both a fumble and interception for touchdowns.

On the offensive sid,e he totaled 144 yards and reached the end zone three times.

Meanwhile, Latrell McCutchin Sr. went on to compete at Oklahoma where he appeared in nine games, collecting nine tackles and two forced fumbles before entering the transfer portal.

After completing a one-year stint at USC, he again found himself faced with the decision of choosing a new college home

By this time the younger brother, Latreveon “Tre Tre” McCutchin was already settled in at the University of Houston.

“I got in contact with my brother, and from there we just kind of took off, ” Latrell McCutchin Sr. said.

The two joined forces on Houston’s defensive line in 2023, but it wasn’t until the 2024 season that they saw action together. Now, the brothers treasure every snap they share on the field.

“For us to be able to do it at this level, it’s something I don’t take for granted,” Latreveon “Tre Tre” McCutchin said.

Although brotherhood runs deep in the UH locker room regardless of biology, for Latrell and Latreveon “Tre Tre” McCutchin, their blood-related family ties provide a unique sense of support.

“I look back behind me and see him right there with me, it’s a different type of confidence.” Latreveon “Tre Tre” McCutchin said.

While playing with a sibling brings joy, it also comes with the responsibility of holding each other to higher standards, a commitment the McCutchin brothers uphold.

“Just knowing that I’m going to be held accountable kind of gives me that extra motivation to go out there and do my job,” Latrell McCutchin Sr. said.

The brothers have considered the possibility of reaching the NFL in the same manner.

“It kind of crossed my mind a few times like, why not?” Latreveon “Tre Tre” McCutchin said.

