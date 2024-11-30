Houston men’s basketball wins in late night game against Notre Dame

On a late night in Las Vegas, Nev. Houston men’s basketball bounced back and won 65-54 over Notre Dame to secure their first victory of the Player’s Era Festival on Nov. 27.

Graduate forward J’Wan Roberts also tied Houston forward Fabian White Jr. for the most wins in UH history with 121.

“J’Wan Roberts is a special kid and a special player,” coach Kelvin Sampson said.

UH was led by junior guard Emanuel Sharp with 17 points, with 14 of them being scored in the second half.

The Cougars got out to a fast 6-0 start, trying to erase any memory from their previous night’s loss to Alabama.

The Fighting Irish tightened the gap, but Houston took control with an eight-point lead at 21-13 thanks to a pull-up jumper from redshirt sophomore guard Terrance Arceneaux.

The Cougars stayed in the driver’s seat even after a late in first half push from Notre Dame. They had the momentum going into halftime after a 3-pointer and turnaround jumper from Arceneaux.

UH led 39-31 halfway through due to an impressive 13 points off the bench from Arceneaux, who shot a perfect 6/6 from the field in the first half.

Junior point guard Milos Uzan had a strong bounceback in the first half after struggling vs Alabama, with eight points and seven assists in his hometown of Las Vegas.

The Cougars had a better offensive performance in the first 20 minutes shooting 59% from the field.

The Fighting Irish cut the lead down to just one at 45-44 early in the second half with a 7-0 run.

Houston responded with a layup from Roberts and a three from Sharp to bring the lead back up to five.

The Cougars defense stepped up their intensity, as Notre Dame was held without a field goal for over eight minutes.

Graduate guard LJ Cryer was able to score a mid range jumper followed by Sharp which brought the lead to 54-45.

Roberts then attacked the rim and drew the and-one on a bucket which got the momentum back to Houston and increased the lead to 56-47 with under four minutes to go.

Sharp put the game away in style on a three pointer from near the halfcourt logo that extended the lead to 10 at 59-49.

Uzan finished it off on a fadeaway mid range jumper. The Vegas native ended up with a strong performance of 10 points and 10 assists, which was UH’s first double double of the season.

Houston led the entire way as the Cougars forced 12 turnovers which led to 13 second chance points.

“Our defense won the game. Good teams win games even when the ball isn’t going in,” Sampson said.

UH will look to build off this victory on Saturday in their final game of the Players Era Festival against San Diego State at 6 p.m.

