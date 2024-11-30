Week 14 preview: Cougars look to end season with a win over No. 19 BYU

Houston football (4-7) is set to face the No. 19 BYU Cougars (9-2) on Saturday in Provo, Utah

Houston looks to stay motivated amind loosing their bowl eligibilty with last week’s loss to Baylor. Meanwhile, BYU seeks to overcome its recent struggles and protect its home turf in this late-season showdown.

“This is our bowl game in my opinion,” coach Willie Fritz said. “This is a big one for us.”

A New Era Post Coordinator Change

Houston enters this game following a shake-up in leadership with the firing of their offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay. Interim coordinator and quarterback coach/passing coordinator Shaw Bell looks to make his mark on the offense.

This change brings uncertainty and allows the Cougars to adapt and improve on offense, which has been stagnant having yet to score a touchdown in four games this season.

“As we continue to assess every aspect of our program, it is clear we have not met our offensive standards,” coach Fritz said. “Our focus is on finishing the season strong Saturday against BYU.”

Cougar vs Cougar history

The history between the BYU Cougars and the UH Cougars is relatively brief. The two programs had only met three times before this season.

The most recent matchup occurred during the pandemic-altered 2020 season. Playing at TDECU Stadium in Houston, former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson showcased his future NFL potential, throwing for 400 yards and four touchdowns. UH led early but couldn’t contain BYU’s explosive offense in the second half.

This season’s game introduces higher stakes, with Provo’s cold conditions and altitude will also challenge Houston.

While the history is short, the games have been exciting, and this year’s contest could add another chapter to the budding conference rivalry between these two Cougar programs.

Cold Conditions in Provo

Early forecasts predict temperatures near 30 degrees at kickoff, rivaling some of the coldest regular-season games in Houston football history.

The coldest game in UH history was 20 degrees during the 1979 Cotton Bowl against Notre Dame in Dallas.

Only two other sub-30-degree games in UH’s 76-year history, the 1977 Cotton Bowl vs. Maryland, which was 29 degrees, and the 2022 Independence Bowl vs. Louisiana, which was 25 degrees.

“I’ve played in a lot of cold games,” Fritz said. “You’ve just got to have some cold gear and get ready to go. It seems like once you get out there, it’s not as big a deal as you think.”

Houston must prepare for not only the temperature and the challenges posed by playing in BYU’s high-altitude home environment.

Limited forward momentum

Both teams are coming off back-to-back losses and are hungry for victory.

For the UH, redshirt freshman running back Re’Shaun Sanford II leads the rushing attack with 413 yards. Sanford’s ability to break through BYU’s defense will be crucial for Houston’s offensive success.

Houston’s defense has been the team’s strongest unit and is ranked sixth in the Big 12. Junior defensive backs A.J. Haulcy and Jerimiah Wilson lead the Cougars in interceptions with five and four respectively.

On the other hand, the Houston offense has had its struggles, with the recent firing of its coordinator, UH hasn’t been able to gain momentum since their win over Kansas. With many inconsistencies with the quarterback position.

UH managed to average 13.6 points per game with a total of 18 touchdowns throughout the whole season. With the hardship to capitalize on crucial situations such as the red zone opportunities. With the offence only converted 164 total first down this season.

BYU enters Saturday’s matchup more balanced with their offense averaging 31 points per game and making 40 touchdowns this season.

While their offense has been productive they have their own struggles with their third down efficiency just stands 34.88%, which can be an upside for UH.

The Opponent

As BYU fights to secure its spot in the college football playoffs, and Big 12 Championship game they will need to bring the firepower that allowed them to start the season 9-0.

BYU enters this game with a strong offensive unit led by redshirt junior quarterback Jake Retzlaff, who has thrown for 2,629 yards and 20 touchdowns and passed for a career-high 348 yards early in the season.

Retzlaff with redshirt junior wide receiver Chase Roberts, who leads the team with 767 yards and four touchdowns, will be a significant challenge for the Cougars defense.

Let the game begin

BYU’s high-powered offense will challenge UH’s defense. For UH, sustaining drives and avoiding turnovers are critical to staying competitive, as their offense has lagged behind all season.

This matchup promises to be a battle of strengths between BYU’s dynamic offense and Houston’s disciplined defense.

The season finale kickoff is on Saturday at 9:15 p.m. at the LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, Utah, on FS1.

[email protected]