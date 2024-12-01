Houston football falls in finale to No.19 BYU

The Cougars lost 30-18 to No. 19 BYU in a cold, late-night finale in Provo, Utah.

Houston’s season ended with two fumbles by sophomore quarterback Zeon Chriss on their final possessions, including one with 5:30 remaining when it was still a one-score game.

The Cougars had to quickly adapt to interim offensive coordinator Shawn Bell, who stepped in for Kevin Barbay on Monday. With limited preparation time, Houston struggled and missed several key opportunities.

They failed to score any points off BYU’s three turnovers, and a trick play on the opening drive backfired. BYU’s senior defensive end Tyler Batty intercepted a pass from Joseph Manjack IV.

“When we have opportunities to score, we’ve got to score,” coach Willie Fritz said. “We didn’t do that.”

Despite their struggles, Houston struck first when redshirt freshman running back Re’Shaun Sanford II scored on an eight-yard rush, marking the team’s first offensive touchdown in two weeks.

The lead was short-lived as BYU’s redshirt junior safety Talan Alfrey returned the ensuing onside kick 57 yards to tie the game.

On the next drive, Chriss connected with junior wide receiver Stephon Johnson for a 39-yard pass to the BYU 6-yard line, but the offense faltered, gaining just four rushing yards and allowing a sack. Jack Martin’s 26-yard field goal was Houston’s final score of the half.

BYU began pulling away with two touchdowns before halftime. The first came via a ground-heavy drive, and the second developed after a 52-yard pass from redshirt junior quarterback Jake Retzlaff to redshirt junior Chase Roberts, making it 21-10 at halftime.

Houston mounted one final offensive push in the second half, with Chriss running into the end zone for his second touchdown of the game and a successful two-point conversion. However, a late fumble allowed BYU to seal the victory and conclude Fritz’s first season in Houston.

Chriss was 16-24 and threw for 156 yards and junior wide receiver Stephon Jonhson led the Cougars with 54 yards receiving. Defensively Jamal Morris and Michale Batton recorded eight tackles while Brandon Mack recorded six and a sack.

The Cougars finished the year 4-8 in what was a developmental season, but the team remained resilient. Even with 64 new players, in what Fritz called “a different year,” the Cougars never quit on each other.

“We played hard the whole time,” Fritz said. “When you’re finishing the year 4-8, a lot of teams would’ve given up a long time ago, but our guys never did. I’m proud of that. I think that’s a reflection on the program. One thing you want to ensure is that the guys fight all the time.”

As Fritz continues to build the program, he plans to cast a wide net to find Houston’s next offensive coordinator. He hopes the new hire will develop and balance the running and passing game with a 50-50 approach. This season, the offense ranked fifth worst total offense among FBS schools, suffered two shutouts at the hands of Cincinnati and Iowa State in September, and totaled four weeks without an offensive touchdown.

“We have to get better on that side of the ball without question,” Fritz said. “We’re looking far and wide, and we’re going to find what is the best possible fit for us.”

Fritz also plans to prioritize surrounding Chriss with strong position players to help the offense progress. “We’ve got to get better in a lot of areas offensively. You want to surround him with as good of players as you can,” he said.

With only three conference wins, the Cougars will finish the season 12th in the Big 12, ahead of only four programs. However, just as they haven’t quit on each other thus far, the players are looking ahead to brighter days.

“We can’t go back and change the outcome now,” said junior wide receiver Stephon Johnson, who led the Cougars in receiving yards this season. “The only thing we can do is come back, do whatever coach says, handle business, and come back next year to try and flip it.”

[email protected]