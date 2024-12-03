Tips to avoid burnout during finals week

Finding a balance between self-care and studying for finals can be difficult. With finals starting this week, it is important to make health a priority while maintaining stable grades.

Here are some tips to avoid burning out during finals:

Mental health

Overworking the mind can compromise grades. Without taking occasional breaks, the possibility of completely losing energy is possible. Doing a face mask to even a five minute walk can help provide enough time to reset the mind.

Feelings of being overwhelmed and isolated are prevalent in this season. Finding time to socialize will support the idea of community and help students feel less alone.

Detach the idea that validation comes from grades. Academics does not define a student’s self-worth. Find pride in everyday achievements and celebrate small wins.

Studying techniques

If students are feeling burnt out, changing studying routines might be helpful. Stress can make things chaotic, so organizing thoughts can optimize efficiency.

Make clear goals and a study schedule before the test arrives. Another way to switch up your studying routine is to add in more active techniques.

Instead of going over notes, students can test themselves or try to teach the topic. This can also help boost confidence.

Finding a less distracting environment, like a quiet coffee shop or library, will allow students to focus better. Studying in places like a bedroom or social spaces can feel like a trap and lead to wasted time.

Physical health

Committing to all-nighters is a common experience during finals. However, getting adequate sleep promotes energy and overall well being.

Not getting sleep will damage the ability to focus and retain information. Sleeping for at least six to eight hours allows the brain a necessary reset.

With constantly working during this season, it might become a habit to forget to eat. Pack quick snacks like granola bars or apples that can fit in a bag.

Students need to remember to stay hydrated and take it easy on the caffeine intake. Energy drinks and coffee are easy ways to get energy; however, too much can lead to energy crashes.

Resources on campus

If students are feeling burned out, there are resources on campus to help as well.

The Women and Gender Resource Center have an open common area with pillows and blankets, located in the Student Center South. This can be a quiet studying environment or somewhere just to relax.

If a student is feeling overwhelmed, the Counseling and Psychological Services are available on campus as well. Seeking mental health advice or simply talking to someone can aid this stressful time.

The University has multiple tutoring services available which includes Learning Advancements for Undergraduate Cougars of Houston, Knack Tutoring, Center for Academic Support and Assessment and the UH writing center.

