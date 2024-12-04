Houston football expected to hire LSU’s Slade Nagle as offensive coordinator

Houston is set to hire Slade Nagle as its offensive coordinator according to a report from the Houston Chronicle.

Most recently, Nagle served as the tight ends and special teams coach at LSU. Before his stint with the Tigers, he worked with coach Willie Fritz at Tulane from 2016-23 in various roles including offensive coordinator in 2023.

Fritz originally selected Nagle as Houston’s offensive coordinator for the 2024 season, but Nagle did not land at UH. Instead, Houston football selected Kevin Barbay, who was fired on Nov. 26 after the Cougars ranked at the bottom in numerous offensive categories.

